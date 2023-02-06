Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
Eldon Bray
Eldon Bray, 75, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Betty Ann Meyer
Betty Ann Meyer, 90 of Akron, Iowa, after a full and complete life, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Akron Care Center in Akron. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until the service time. Burial will be at Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Akron.
KLEM
Susan Marcine Ahrendt (Hames)
Susan Marcine Ahrendt (Hames) “Sue”, 62, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away on February 4th, 2023 at Palisade Healthcare Community in Garretson, South Dakota with her loving husband Wayne by her side. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, February...
KLEM
Terry Claussen – Citizen of the Day
Terry Claussen of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Thursday, February 9, 2023. Terry is owner of Claussen’s. Le Mars Chamber’s business of the year was awarded to Claussen’s. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
KLEM
Gehlen Catholic Boys Basketball Coach Mike Langel to Retire at End of Season
Following 18 seasons as Gehlen Catholic’s varsity boys basketball head coach and 26 years in coaching, Mike Langel is calling it a career at the end of the season. Langel’s career in coaching started down the ladder at the junior high ranks with teams his sons played on. He says, at that point, he had no idea he would move up the ladder to the varsity ranks someday.
Comments / 0