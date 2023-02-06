Following 18 seasons as Gehlen Catholic’s varsity boys basketball head coach and 26 years in coaching, Mike Langel is calling it a career at the end of the season. Langel’s career in coaching started down the ladder at the junior high ranks with teams his sons played on. He says, at that point, he had no idea he would move up the ladder to the varsity ranks someday.

LE MARS, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO