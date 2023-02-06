Read full article on original website
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Enslaved people were kidnapped from all across Africa, rare look at DNA from colonial cemetery reveals
In 2013, South Carolinians made the unexpected discovery of a Colonial-era cemetery holding the remains of enslaved people. Now, a genetic analysis of some of these individuals reveals their origins.
Retracing their Roots: Descendants of prince enslaved in Mississippi return him to his African home
Two descendants of an enslaved African prince recently undertook the journey to retrace his roots and reestablish ties between Mississippi and West Africa. Prince Abdourahmane Ibn Sori was an African prince from the country of Futah Djallon, which is now Guinea in West Africa. He was captured in 1788 in...
A family of "Old Believers" was so cut off from human contact that they were unaware World War II had occurred
In 1978, a group of Russian geologists exploring the remote Siberian taiga in the Abakan district found something very unusual. They saw evidence of human habitation in a spot that had never been explored and was 150 miles from the nearest settlement. There was a dilapidated cabin that looked like it had been built during the Middle Ages.
ancientpages.com
Archaeologists Shed Light On The Lives Of Stone Age Hunter-Gatherers In Britain
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team of archaeologists from the Universities of Chester and Manchester has made discoveries which shed new light on the communities who inhabited Britain after the end of the last Ice Age. Excavations carried out by the team at a site in North Yorkshire have...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Skeleton Of Unusual Lady Anchoress Of York Barbican Discovered By Archaeologists
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The rare and unusual life of an anchoress, a woman who devoted her life to prayer while living in seclusion, has been unearthed by the University of Sheffield and Oxford Archaeology, thanks to a skeletal collection now held at the University. Analysis of the collection,...
The 500-year history of how sorrel migrated from West Africa to become the original 'Red Drink'
Sorrel migrated abroad during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The hibiscus drink is a way for the African diaspora to reconnect with their heritage.
Voyage Into the Unknown: Exploring America Before Columbus
Most people would say "not very well," and they'd be right. America wasn't discovered until 1492 when Columbus sailed to the New World. But what if there was another, earlier America? A continent that was here long before Columbus arrived?
Florida is Mentioned in a List of Least Patriotic States, But There's Allegedly a Difference Amongst Generations
Even though Americans live in different cities, towns, and states, everyone living within the borders of the United States is classified as an American. And some are extremely proud of that status, while others are lesser so.
Aristocratic British family whose ancestors owned 1,000 slaves to apologize and pay $120,000 to reparations fund
The Trevelyan family, whose ancestors owned six sugar plantations on the Caribbean island of Grenada, said they hope other families follow suit.
Valentine's day evolved from pagan rituals and illegal marriages to gift-giving and acts of love, the evolution.
Valentine's is a day of romance, chocolates, and heart-shaped balloons, where your love expects a gift. A far leap from the origins of this holiday, which involved ritual sacrifice, secret marriages, and death.
The Incredible Story of Benjamin "Pap" Singleton and How He Led an Exodus West
If you had the opportunity to escape slavery, would you take it? What if there was a way to get thousands of people to safety? Benjamin 'Pap' Singleton did just that.
BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan's family will apologise and pay reparations for ancestors slave links
Laura Trevelyan's aristocratic relatives had more than 1,000 slaves across six sugar plantations on the Caribbean island in the 19th century.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom
An audacious, true tale of fleeing the South. The morning after Martin Luther King Day 2023 marked the release of Ilyon Woo’s extraordinary Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom. Reviewers received advance proofs from the publisher with a note from Bob Bender, executive editor of Simon & Schuster, extolling the book and wondering why the story of Ellen and William Craft was not yet a staple of American history.
Comments / 0