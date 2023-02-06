Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Cutbacks in Texas with Even More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Related
Patrick Beverly's Viral Tweet After The Lakers Traded For D'Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell.
CBS Sports
Why LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, and why Michael Jordan did not
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are the two greatest players in NBA history, but when compared strictly as scorers, Jordan is almost inarguably the superior talent. Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game across 15 NBA seasons compared to "only" 27.2 for James in his 20. At his peak, Jordan averaged over 37 points per game. James has a career-high of 31.4. James is the better passer and rebounder of the two. Defensively, it's a toss up. But if you need a bucket, you'd take Jordan without thinking twice.
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game
Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Lakers are trying to land two veterans without giving up first-round picks.
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
TRADE OFFICIAL: Nets And Kings Complete Deal
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings completed a trade.
New Details on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Revealed
The Brooklyn Nets are retooling around Kevin Durant
Lakers News: Possible LA Trade Target May Become Part Of Kyrie Irving-Dallas Deal
Maybe LA should pick up that phone this afternoon.
Comments / 0