Grammys Ratings: Audience Jumps to 12.4 Million Viewers, Biggest Since 2020

By BreAnna Bell
 3 days ago
The 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast brought in 12.4 million in total viewers on Sunday night according to Nielsen’s time zone-adjusted fast national ratings, making it the most viewed show of the night and the largest audience for the ceremony since 2020.

That’s up 30% from last year’s show which drew in approximately 9.6 million total viewers after Live+Same Day tallies came in later in the week. The 2022 ceremony served as the first in-person Grammys show following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, Sunday night’s live broadcast was held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena. Broadcasted live on CBS and streamed on Paramount +, the show’s live-streaming figures were also up 33% from last year, breaking its previous record of the largest live-streaming audience in history across Paramount Plus and other CBS platforms, per CBS.

As for online, the broadcast hit 66 billion potential impressions, ranking it as “the #1 social entertainment event of 2023,” says the network. As of Monday morning, 53 million social video clips of Grammy content across CBS and Paramount’s various platforms were consumed.

The 2023 Grammys featured several notable performances from artists like rapper Quavo, who honored the late Migos member Takeoff with a touching rendition of “Without You,” Lizzo, Harry Styles, as well as Sam Smith and Kim Petras among others. Beyoncé made history as she broke the record for most Grammy-awarded artist in the history of the show, and Styles took home the highly coveted Grammy for Album of the Year for “Harry’s House,” which released on May 20.

In comparison, the 2023 Golden Globes telecast (which was also live streamed on Peacock) opened on NBC almost a month prior to a 1.1 rating with 6.3 million total viewers – showing a 26% and 9% drop, respectively, from the 2022 Globes telecast. On social media as well as online, Globes content across E! News and NBC Digital platforms raked in almost 11 million digital page views and video views, per NBC.

