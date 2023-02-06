23/3/23, 25/3/23, 26./3/23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre. In March, the alternative rock band Wilco is coming to Riviera Theatre for a three day residency. The show on the 25th is SOLD OUT, but tickets are still available for the other dates. Last year, the Chicago band has recently re-released a deluxe version of their album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Their latest original album, Cruel Country, also came out last year, which was deemed one of the best albums of 2022 by The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Variety, and many more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO