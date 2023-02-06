ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Carlton comes to Chicago after a 5 year US touring hiatus!

The “A Thousand Miles” singer, Vanessa Carlton comes to City Winery for a two day residency. Carlton is here on her Future Pain Tour, a reference to the track in her recent album Love Is An Art. The sixth studio album by Carlton just got a deluxe version release that came out in 2021. According to Vanessacarlton.com, this is her first United States headlining tour in five years.
Wilco has a three day residency at the Riviera Theatre!

23/3/23, 25/3/23, 26./3/23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre. In March, the alternative rock band Wilco is coming to Riviera Theatre for a three day residency. The show on the 25th is SOLD OUT, but tickets are still available for the other dates. Last year, the Chicago band has recently re-released a deluxe version of their album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Their latest original album, Cruel Country, also came out last year, which was deemed one of the best albums of 2022 by The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Variety, and many more.
