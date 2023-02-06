Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Teenager Charged With Having Machete On School Property
A student at Christian County High School was charged after he was found to have weapons in his vehicle Thursday. Hopkinsville Police say a school resource officer found brass knuckles and a machete in 18-year-old Seth Deason’s vehicle while performing a safety check in the parking lot. Deason was...
lite987whop.com
HPD: CCHS student had machete, brass knucks in vehicle on campus
A Christian County High School student was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a machete, brass knuckles and knives inside his vehicle that was parked in the school parking lot. Hopkinsville Police Captain Rico Rodriguez says a school resource officer was conducting a safety sweep of the facility when he observed...
WBKO
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
Marshall County Daily
Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Drug Arrest
On Feb 9, 2023 deputies located a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway on Dunham Lane in New Concord. The driver, Bernardo Garcia, had a suspended driver’s license. Further investigation found drug paraphernalia located in the driver’s seat and methamphetamine in the vehicle. He was arrested on the below listed charges and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center.
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
Hopkinsville High School student arrested after bringing a weapon on campus
A Hopkinsville High School student has been arrested after bringing a gun onto campus Monday morning.
lite987whop.com
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
clarksvilletoday.com
Melinda Knox, 74, charged in assault of stepdaughter during ‘heated argument’
Dana Maxwell told police that her 74-year-old stepmother, Melinda Knox, attempted to hit her during a “heated argument” on February 6. Maxwell says she grabbed Melinda’s arms to prevent her from hitting her and suffered multiple scratches to the inside of both elbows. Knox was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.
lite987whop.com
Woman arrested on warrants accused of bringing meth into jail
A Hopkinsville woman arrested on several warrants is facing new charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Christian County Jail. Hopkinsville police arrested 21-year old Jalayshia Bussell of Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon for escape, contempt of court and failure to appear in court and an employee at the Christian County Jail found a small baggie of methamphetamine in her wallet, according to a report, which says a straw containing meth residue was also located.
lite987whop.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jahmeila Davis lied to police about how she lost $500 at Governor’s Square Mall
18-year-old Clarksville Hair Stylist Jahmeila Davis was jailed Wednesday, charged with felony filing a false report. Davis initially told police on February 2 she was at Governor’s Square Mall when she was approached by three males who were attempting to sell her something near the GameStop store. She claims she had $500 in cash in her hands, and while she was showing it, one of the men grabbed it and ran away. She reported it to the police and wanted them to retrieve her money. After reviewing security video of the incident, police say Jahmeila Davis handed the cash to a man to play a “shell game,” which she lost.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
14news.com
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
lite987whop.com
Man arrested for two counts of robbery
Hopkinsville police have charged a man with two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of incidents involving the sale of used merchandise in recent days. In the most recent incident on Tuesday evening on West 16th Street, police say 19-year old Darrin Bussell of Hopkinsville snatched $225 out of a victim’s hand and then tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone into a vehicle, striking the victim on the head and neck area.
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
clarksvilletoday.com
Shelecia Craig charged with shoplifting from Sango Walmart
32-year-old Shelecia Craig is charged with shoplifting after loss prevention says she entered the Walmart on Madison St. and selected various merchandise valued at $91.84. She then took the items to the service desk and received a refund, resulting in a fraudulent return. Walmart is seeking restitution for the total amount listed.
lite987whop.com
Police looking for runaway Oak Grove teen
An Oak Grove teenager has been reported missing after reportedly running away from home. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Haley Allen. She is a white female who was last seen on February 2 around 2 p.m. getting into a maroon vehicle at a residence on Green Acres Drive in Clarksville.
clarksvilletoday.com
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument
28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
