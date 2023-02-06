Read full article on original website
How to Handle Spam Phone Calls
Spam phone calls can be a nuisance and a distraction, taking up valuable time and potentially exposing you to scams or fraud. However, there are steps you can take to reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive and protect yourself from potential harm.
Gizmodo
FTC Fines GoodRx $1.5M for Sending Your Medication Data to Facebook and Google for Ads
The Federal Trade Commission took historic action against the medication discount service GoodRx Wednesday, issuing a $1.5 million fine against the company for sharing data about users’ prescriptions with Facebook, Google, and others. It’s a move that could usher in a new era of health privacy in the United States.
beckershospitalreview.com
Southern Colorado Hospital District employee email compromised by hackers
Springfield, Colo.-based Southeast Colorado Hospital District is notifying 1,435 patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised after an unauthorized party accessed one of its employee email accounts, JDSupra reported Feb. 7. On Dec. 6, Southeast Colorado Hospital District noticed suspicious activity on one of its...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 health systems choosing VisiQuate for RCM services
Here are three health systems that recently chose to partner with VisiQuate for revenue cycle management services:. 1. Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is implementing VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. The system will also use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes. 2. Annapolis,...
beckershospitalreview.com
UnitedHealthcare offering up to $1,000 for members' wearable health data
UnitedHealthcare is offering a new rewards program that gives eligible members up to $1,000 by completing various health goals using an Apple Watch or other wearables. The program, dubbed UnitedHealthcare Rewards, offers up to $1,000 per member, including spouses, by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities. Eligible members...
beckershospitalreview.com
Senators probe telehealth startups' healthcare data sharing practices
A group of senators sent letters to three telehealth startups — Monument, Workit Health and Cerebral — to request more information on how these companies are sharing their consumer health data. The probe comes as the senators express concern that these companies could be tracking and sharing their...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMIOs: Nearly 2 years in, 'open notes' increased transparency, caused some distress
Despite some initial reluctance, physicians have largely gotten used to a federal rule requiring them to share notes electronically with patients, several chief medical information officers told Becker's. But that doesn't mean there haven't been challenges. For instance, a children's hospital leader noted that pediatric patients have unique privacy concerns.
beckershospitalreview.com
Championing teams, empowering physicians: 4 healthcare execs' advice
Hospital and health system leaders face a number of challenges in today's healthcare environment, providing opportunities for learning and gaining insights. With that in mind, Becker's has asked leaders to share advice for their peers. Here are responses collected this year, presented alphabetically:. Joseph Cacchione, MD. CEO of Thomas Jefferson...
beckershospitalreview.com
Despite long waits and boarding, hospital EDs can keep patients satisfied
Overcrowding in hospital emergency departments leads to low patient satisfaction which, in turn, becomes a financial punch in the gut for clinicians, as compensation incentive plans are tied directly to satisfaction scores. In a Nov. 7, 2022, letter to President Joe Biden, the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association and...
beckershospitalreview.com
What the nursing degree scheme means for staffing shortages
Staffing shortages are already top of mind for hospital and health system leaders. Now, a nursing degree scheme adds a new layer to the issue, Dani Bowie, DNP, RN, who has expertise related to staffing models, told Becker's. Dr. Bowie, vice president of clinical strategy and transformation for San Francisco-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 steps to build a great IT department, according to Corewell Health's CIO
Corewell Health's Chief Digital and Information Officer Jason Joseph said having a clear strategy for your hospital and health system's IT department is the No. 1 tip in building a successful IT department. Corewell Health, dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., was recently nominated to Computerworld's best places...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks an associate director of pharmacy benefit services. 2. Boston...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals urge HHS to use pandemic-era policies as springboard for progress
The American Hospital Association is calling on HHS to ensure a smooth transition for healthcare workers and patients as the nation prepares to end the COVID-19 public health emergency directive in May. In a Feb. 7 letter, the group said this includes taking actions to help ensure care access; support...
beckershospitalreview.com
US News to adjust standards for hospital rankings
U.S. News and World Report is shifting its standards for rankings starting with the 2023-24 "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings to be published this summer. The rankings will now put more weight on clinical outcomes and objective measures of quality and less weight on the organization's opinion survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former HHS deputy secretary joins board of healthcare finance startup
Eric Hargan, CEO of healthcare consulting firm The Hargan Group and former HHS deputy secretary, has joined the board of Capital Pulse, a startup that aims to transform how healthcare companies access working capital. "I believe the company is truly a first mover in healthcare finance, Mr. Hargan said in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hurricane left physicians sleeping on mattresses on the clinic floor, CEO says
Mark Driscoll, CEO at Boca Grande (Fla.) Health Clinic, joined the "Becker's Healthcare Podcast" to talk about leadership and the realities of practicing medicine in a hurricane-prone area. Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here. Question: How did you and your clinic handle Hurricane...
beckershospitalreview.com
Iowa passes $2M cap on medical malpractice damages
The Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would cap noneconomic medical malpractice damages to $2 million in lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual physicians, the Des Moines Register reported Feb. 8. The limits would apply to damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress....
beckershospitalreview.com
NYC Health + Hospitals new plan to boost physician diversity
New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals unveiled a new effort Feb. 8 to encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds, ranging from middle schoolers to graduate medical students, to join its physician workforce. The new initiative is called Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, or MOSAIC. The effort includes...
beckershospitalreview.com
Press Ganey taps 5 hospital workers for human experience awards
Press Ganey named five recipients of its 2023 human experience achievement awards Feb. 8. The awards are based on peer input "on how they are advancing the human experience of healthcare," according to Press Ganey. Here are the five awards and their winners:. 1. Willie Edward Lawrence Jr., MD, medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Travel nurses' pay, month by month
In recent months, Becker's has reported on travel nurses' pay in the U.S., based on reports shared by Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. The following is a month-over-month breakdown showing how pay has fared. January. Average weekly travel nurse pay: $3,077. Decrease from January 2022: 20.49 percent. December.
