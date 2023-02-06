Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Blood Center honors top African-American donor
(WJAR) — Donors are needed for Monday's NBC 10 Cares Community Blood Drive. As that approaches, and in conjunction with Black History Month, the Rhode Island Blood Center honored the top African-American donor. He is 75-year-old David Walker, who was among the first people to donate blood when the...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Rhode Island prisons grappling with correctional officer shortages
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Behind the barbed wire gates of Rhode Island's prison system lies a growing problem: a massive shortage of correctional officers. The Rhode Island Department of Corrections is currently down 60 to 70 correctional officers, including actual vacancies, employees out on workers' compensation, and officers on disability leave.
Turnto10.com
Opioid settlement money becomes available to Rhode Island nonprofits as grants
It's been another deadly year because of the opioid epidemic. The latest numbers show every town in Rhode Island has seen an overdose. Thanks to opioid litigation recoveries, more than $114 million is coming to the state over the next 18 years. The state is looking for small to midsize nonprofits to use some of that money to help them fight the war on opioids.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 70, spends every day fundraising for Alzheimer's, raises over $48K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Since 2003, 70-year-old Tommy Dwyer has made it his mission to help the Rhode Island chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Prior to taking on the task of volunteer fundraising, years before, he raised tens of thousands of dollars for muscular dystrophy. He never shies away...
Turnto10.com
McKee, Pryor speak on affordable housing in Olneyville neighborhood
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The McKee administration says Rhode Island is making housing a priority for everyone, whether they're living on the cold or trying to buy a home that's affordable. Stefan Pryor, a longtime state administrator, is taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career: running the...
Turnto10.com
Member of Rhode Island National Guard dies in Exeter crash
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — A member of the Rhode Island National Guard was killed in a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning. State police were called to a single-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. on Route 102 south. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Richard Winkelman of Westerly, lost control...
Turnto10.com
Smiley announces 3 final candidates for Providence police chief
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley announced on Tuesday his three finalists for the city’s chief of police. The three will be asked questions at a public forum on Wednesday evening. All three candidates have been with the Providence Police Department for more than two decades. Maj. Kevin...
Turnto10.com
Swan shot to death in Warwick
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that it's trying to determine who shot a swan to death in Warwick. The DEM said was called to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday afternoon to pick up the remains. The mute swan had been shot in the face and body.
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
Turnto10.com
Eugene Lee, noted Broadway and television set designer, dies at 83
Eugene Lee, a Providence resident whose set designs were seen by Broadway and television audiences, has died. Trinity Repertory Company said he was 83. Lee was resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, as well as a production designer for "Saturday Night Live." His imagination also created the Manhattan...
Turnto10.com
9 years since the Blizzard of 2013 buried Southern New England
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our memory of significant winter storms continues with the Blizzard of 2013. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Also remembered as the storm named "Nemo," the Blizzard of 2013 produced anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet across the southern half of New England.
Turnto10.com
Flames engulf boat in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a boat fire in Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Video sent in by a NBC 10 viewer driving by shows the massive flames coming from the boat on Alabama Street. The boat was close to a home on Alabama...
Turnto10.com
URI offers free wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai drivers in community
(WJAR) — University of Rhode Island police are offering free steering wheel locks to community members who drive a Kia and Hyundai. This comes amid the recent uptick in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles sparked by a TikTok trend. You must be a URI student, staff or faculty...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police launch body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
Turnto10.com
Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
Turnto10.com
3 found dead inside home in Andover, Massachusetts
(WJAR) — Three people were found dead inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts early Thursday morning. The Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said on Thursday that Andover Police got a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. and responded to 48 Porter Road. Officers found three deceased people with gunshot...
Turnto10.com
Status hearing pushed for man accused in death of Cohasset wife Ana Walshe
(WJAR) — A status hearing was held for Brian Walshe who is charged in the killing of his wife Ana Walshe. It was pushed until March 1. Brian Walshe appeared virtually in the brief hearing. Walshe is charged in the death of Ana Walshe of Cohasset. Prosecutors say early...
Turnto10.com
Police and other groups try to curb the rise of drunk driving during big football weekend
(WJAR) — Police and other groups joined forces on Thursday to speak out against drunk driving during the big football weekend. The championship game is nearly a holiday in America and is considered a big day for drinking. On Thursday MADD, AAA, and the President of the Rhode Island...
