It's been another deadly year because of the opioid epidemic. The latest numbers show every town in Rhode Island has seen an overdose. Thanks to opioid litigation recoveries, more than $114 million is coming to the state over the next 18 years. The state is looking for small to midsize nonprofits to use some of that money to help them fight the war on opioids.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO