New emergency department coming to southern Dallas medical center
DALLAS — A brand new emergency department will soon open at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in southern Dallas. Crews are busy assembling furniture, decorating spaces, and putting on the finishing touches on the hospital’s new emergency department. “We are so happy to be able to provide this kind...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas hospital begins $17M expansion
Medical City McKinney (Texas) has started work on a $17 million project to expand care for mothers and newborns. The project includes an enhancement of a patient tower that was completed in December 2021, according to a Feb. 7 Medical City McKinney news release. The initial phase of the project...
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where the New UTSW and Children’s Health Pediatric Hospital Will Be Built
Children’s Health and UT Southwestern are eyeing a site where Bass Administrative and Clinical Center currently resides, on the southeast corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane, for its new pediatric campus, according to briefings by UTSW president Dr. Daniel Podolsky. Last month, D CEO obtained request for...
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the Best
The most common question we are asked is which is the best burger in Dallas. Crave have a love-hate relationship with this question as the answer is in constant flux. It is either the last burger we had, or the next one. But in all honesty, there are about a dozen great burgers in Dallas that we crave regularly. Actually, the list is broader if you account for all the great chef-driven burgers which, to us, is difficult to compare to a burger-only joint.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader
A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in Dallas
Researching the history of the hot dog is murkier than the water some are boiled in, but there is certainly no mistake that the wiener on a bun is a quintessential staple of ball games, circuses, amusement parks, and just about anywhere people are looking for an inexpensive and easy to eat meal.
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Energy to Increase Dallas Rates
Atmos Energy has applied to raise its rates in Dallas. Residential customers could end up paying $6.10 more per month, while the average commercial customer could see an increase of $20.30 per month. Atmos Energy recently filed a request with the City to increase rates by 6.36% in an effort...
Dallas Observer
Houses Catch Fire in Tenth Street, Dallas' Historic Freedman's Town
Several houses have caught fire in Dallas’ Tenth Street Historic District in recent months. The Tenth Street Historic District was established by the city in the early ’90s. Freed slaves began to occupy the area in East Oak Cliff after the Civil War. Many of them were likely former slaves of William Brown Miller, a prominent Dallas cotton farmer. Some of them are buried in a section of the Oak Cliff Cemetery that sits in the heart of the neighborhood on East Eighth Street.
fox26houston.com
Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Killed by Officers at Local Hospital
A woman was shot and killed by Denton County sheriff’s deputies following a confrontation at an Arlington emergency room. The Dallas Express confirmed with Captain Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa of the Denton County Sheriff’s Department that peace officers from his agency shot and killed 29-year-old Victoria Lauren Edwards on Saturday.
Irving woman gets 6 years for embezzling over $800K from IT company
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An Irving woman will spend the next six years in prison for stealing over $800,000 from her employer, federal officials announced on Wednesday.She-Daria Latisha Owens-Ships, 42, of Irving, was sentenced to serve 77 months and ordered to pay $1.1 million - the amount of money she stole plus the amount of extra payroll taxes her fraud caused - in restitution to the company. She pleaded guilty to a charge of wire fraud in April 2022.Prosecutors said in court that Owens-Sharp admitted that while acting as operations manager for the company between April 2012 and March 2019, she...
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Why Was Someone Driving on the Freeway in Dallas With Their Hood Open?
Can someone please tell me just what the hell is going on here?. One thing the internet is good for is making me lose all faith in human beings. It seems like damn near every time I log on to Facebook or Twitter, I witness someone doing something really stupid.
