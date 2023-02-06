ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southfloridahospitalnews.com

Renowned Interventional and Imaging Cardiologist Named UHealth’s Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine

Dr. Yiannis S. Chatzizisis brings deep leadership, clinical, research, and teaching experience to the Miller School. February 6, 2023 – Yiannis S. Chatzizisis, M.D., Ph.D., an internationally recognized, board-certified interventional and imaging cardiologist, is joining the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine as professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. He comes to UHealth – University of Miami Health System from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where his clinical care and research addressed highly challenging cardiovascular conditions.
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Trailblazing Dr. James Sistrunk opened Broward's first Black hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny afternoon, Broward native Ezra Baldwin was shooting hoops at the YMCA on Sistrunk Boulevard, when Jim Berry posed this question to him. "Sistrunk Boulevard, what do you know about the person it's named after," he asked. "I'm not too sure who it's named after to be honest with you," replied Baldwin. The lobby of the YMCA provides the answer. James Franklin Sistrunk was Broward's first Black doctor. He delivered more than five thousand babies. He also helped deliver something else, Broward's first Black hospital, something that was needed at the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
newsnationnow.com

Miami influencer charged with fraud over COVID relief funds

MIAMI (NewsNation) — A 31-year-old Miami real estate influencer was charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans and grants under the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program, according to the Department of Justice. Daniela Rendon was accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government through...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
MIAMI, FL
hollywoodgazette.com

Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021

Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
sflcn.com

Celebrating Black Media

SOUTH FLORIDA – The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida operates to serve, educate and empower communities within Broward and Miami-Dade counties. For nearly four decades, the regional chapter of NABJ has united journalists, media professionals, and students who seek diversity and excellence within the industry. We caught...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity

Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime

Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Blackmail on the BCPS Board Agenda

Extortion is now legal in Broward County Public Schools. We all saw it play out in plain view as Vickie Cartwright and her lawyer negotiated her exit package with School Board chair, Lori Alhadeff and Interim School Board Attorney, Marilyn Batista on Thursday, February 2. Cartwright’s attorney basically came to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Axios Miami

New documentary highlights Miami's "Shangri-La" for Black families

A new docuseries about the rich history of Richmond Heights in southwest Miami-Dade debuts next week.What's happening: "Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La" chronicles the origins of the neighborhood key to Miami-Dade's civil rights movement through interviews with the grandchildren of its first residents. Background: In the late 1940s, during the Jim Crow era, Frank C. Martin, a white developer and former Pan American Airways pilot, turned rural farmland into a housing community geared toward Black World War II veterans, per the Richmond Heights Community Development Corporation.The neighborhood, called Richmond Heights, provided a pathway to homeownership and a middle-class lifestyle. It's now grown to more than 9,000 residents, and its descendants — which include inventors, NASA scientists and NFL players — are working to preserve the neighborhood's legacy.If you watch: The series will stream starting Feb. 15 on Crackle, LG and PLEX TV. Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It

Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
MIAMI, FL

