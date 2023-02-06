Read full article on original website
Nurses Protest Outside Miami V-A Medical Center For Better Salaries
Miami V-A nurses make 39-percent less than their counterparts, making it nearly impossible to recruit and retain staffers.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Renowned Interventional and Imaging Cardiologist Named UHealth’s Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine
Dr. Yiannis S. Chatzizisis brings deep leadership, clinical, research, and teaching experience to the Miller School. February 6, 2023 – Yiannis S. Chatzizisis, M.D., Ph.D., an internationally recognized, board-certified interventional and imaging cardiologist, is joining the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine as professor of medicine and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. He comes to UHealth – University of Miami Health System from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where his clinical care and research addressed highly challenging cardiovascular conditions.
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
WSVN-TV
Broward College offering free education to first-time offenders via diversion program
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Non-violent, first time offenders are off to college for free thanks to a special program at Broward College. Mark is a student of the Court to College program at the Judson A. Samuels South Campus in Pembroke Pines. “I’m overwhelmed because the only thing I’m...
wlrn.org
Nursing professionals provide reactions and concerns about nursing scandal
Federal authorities in Florida have brought charges against 25 people for allegedly orchestrating a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment in various states. Recently, unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold...
Trailblazing Dr. James Sistrunk opened Broward's first Black hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny afternoon, Broward native Ezra Baldwin was shooting hoops at the YMCA on Sistrunk Boulevard, when Jim Berry posed this question to him. "Sistrunk Boulevard, what do you know about the person it's named after," he asked. "I'm not too sure who it's named after to be honest with you," replied Baldwin. The lobby of the YMCA provides the answer. James Franklin Sistrunk was Broward's first Black doctor. He delivered more than five thousand babies. He also helped deliver something else, Broward's first Black hospital, something that was needed at the...
Miami should begin 'preparing for evacuation' due to climate change, Berkeley professor argues
The Nation offered a defense for evacuating the city of Miami on Friday to begin preparing the United States for incoming climate migration and prevent "racial apartheid."
newsnationnow.com
Miami influencer charged with fraud over COVID relief funds
MIAMI (NewsNation) — A 31-year-old Miami real estate influencer was charged with fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief loans and grants under the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Relief Program, according to the Department of Justice. Daniela Rendon was accused of stealing $381,000 from the federal government through...
Click10.com
Soiled medical waste leads cops to bust unlicensed post-op recovery house, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Copious amounts of soiled adult diapers, absorbent pads, bandages and bed pads improperly disposed of outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home led police to bust an unlicensed post-operative surgery recovery house, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Traci Strader, 47, on Tuesday, charging her...
WSVN-TV
Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens
MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
WSVN-TV
Miami woman under police investigation, being sued by people who thought they were buying discounted airline vouchers
(WSVN) - They “thought” they were getting a good deal on airline flights but instead got a ticket to trouble. Now, some are suing and police are investigating. The Night team’s Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Dozens of people thought they were going on fabulous...
hollywoodgazette.com
sflcn.com
Celebrating Black Media
SOUTH FLORIDA – The National Association of Black Journalists South Florida operates to serve, educate and empower communities within Broward and Miami-Dade counties. For nearly four decades, the regional chapter of NABJ has united journalists, media professionals, and students who seek diversity and excellence within the industry. We caught...
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
South Florida nursing home deaths in sweltering heat after hurricane portrayed as a tragedy and a crime
Lawyers in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom began sparring Monday over whether multiple overheating deaths at a Hollywood nursing home in the days after Hurricane Irma were the result of a mere tragedy or a criminal act of reckless disregard for human life and safety. At stake is the freedom of Jorge Carballo, 65, a top administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, which lost power ...
thewestsidegazette.com
Blackmail on the BCPS Board Agenda
Extortion is now legal in Broward County Public Schools. We all saw it play out in plain view as Vickie Cartwright and her lawyer negotiated her exit package with School Board chair, Lori Alhadeff and Interim School Board Attorney, Marilyn Batista on Thursday, February 2. Cartwright’s attorney basically came to...
New documentary highlights Miami's "Shangri-La" for Black families
A new docuseries about the rich history of Richmond Heights in southwest Miami-Dade debuts next week.What's happening: "Miami's Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La" chronicles the origins of the neighborhood key to Miami-Dade's civil rights movement through interviews with the grandchildren of its first residents. Background: In the late 1940s, during the Jim Crow era, Frank C. Martin, a white developer and former Pan American Airways pilot, turned rural farmland into a housing community geared toward Black World War II veterans, per the Richmond Heights Community Development Corporation.The neighborhood, called Richmond Heights, provided a pathway to homeownership and a middle-class lifestyle. It's now grown to more than 9,000 residents, and its descendants — which include inventors, NASA scientists and NFL players — are working to preserve the neighborhood's legacy.If you watch: The series will stream starting Feb. 15 on Crackle, LG and PLEX TV. Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.
Two Florida Doctors Convicted In Scheme To Defraud Medicare Out Of $31 Million
A federal jury convicted two Florida doctors today for their roles in a scheme to defraud Medicare by submitting over $31 million in claims for expensive durable medical equipment (DME) that Medicare beneficiaries did not need and that were procured through the payment of kickbacks.
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
