Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson

There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: 49ers’ Brock Purdy to undergo surgery on Feb. 22, will be ready for training camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow during the first quarter of the 49ers' January 29 appearance in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the damage on February 22. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure, and the quarterback is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp.
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.  Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
“That was harder, mentally”: How 49ers QB Trey Lance benefited from challenging season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance sat down with Tommy Tran and Brady Quinn of CBS Sports HQ and discussed his challenging 2022 season. Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2, throwing the team's plans for the season upside down. The 49ers ended up having a successful season, but Lance spent most of it as an observer, unable to help his teammates on the football field.
Eagles’ Darius Slay reacts to comments by 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk, like so many fans, wonders how the NFC Championship Game might have turned out had the San Francisco 49ers not lost their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks—the only two available—to injuries in the game. Rookie Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the first quarter and could not throw the football. His backup, Josh Johnson, exited in the third quarter due to a concussion.
Christian McCaffrey explains what makes Kyle Shanahan such an impressive coach

For as successful as Christian McCaffrey has been during his NFL career, this past season was only his second playoff run. McCaffrey, who turns 27 this June, had never played with an established offensive coaching mind in Carolina. Sure, Matt Rhule has that label, but he went 11-27 and wound up back at the college level after three seasons.
Deebo Samuel says 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo ‘is pretty big,’ but is confident in Brock Purdy, Trey Lance

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel spoke with USA Today in Arizona ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl 57 clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It could have featured Samuel and his 49ers had rookie quarterback Brock Purdy not suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow early in the NFC Championship Game.
John Candy tried to recruit Joe Montana to the Toronto Argonauts

For a moment, NFL legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana considered heading to the Canadian Football League. OK, he probably didn't strongly consider it. However, meetings were held, and a famous actor tried recruiting him. Everyone knows the famous "Hey look, it's John Candy" moment in Super Bowl...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
