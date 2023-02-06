Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Sean Payton already making one major change for Broncos QB Russell Wilson
There was one major takeaway from today’s introductory press conference for new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Change is own the horizon inside the building for the Broncos. Their players will feel it, and fans will probably be happy to hear all of this after last season’s debacle with Nathaniel Hackett.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: 49ers’ Brock Purdy to undergo surgery on Feb. 22, will be ready for training camp
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow during the first quarter of the 49ers' January 29 appearance in the NFC Championship Game. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Purdy will undergo surgery to repair the damage on February 22. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure, and the quarterback is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for training camp.
Christian McCaffrey: 49ers-Eagles was like “fighting with one arm”
The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a bad hand in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They had already lost two starting quarterbacks during the regular season. QB3, rookie Brock Purdy, stepped in during Week 13, and the 49ers kept winning football games. Purdy's impressive run ended on...
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
“That was harder, mentally”: How 49ers QB Trey Lance benefited from challenging season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance sat down with Tommy Tran and Brady Quinn of CBS Sports HQ and discussed his challenging 2022 season. Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2, throwing the team's plans for the season upside down. The 49ers ended up having a successful season, but Lance spent most of it as an observer, unable to help his teammates on the football field.
Eagles’ Darius Slay reacts to comments by 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk, like so many fans, wonders how the NFC Championship Game might have turned out had the San Francisco 49ers not lost their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks—the only two available—to injuries in the game. Rookie Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the first quarter and could not throw the football. His backup, Josh Johnson, exited in the third quarter due to a concussion.
Christian McCaffrey explains what makes Kyle Shanahan such an impressive coach
For as successful as Christian McCaffrey has been during his NFL career, this past season was only his second playoff run. McCaffrey, who turns 27 this June, had never played with an established offensive coaching mind in Carolina. Sure, Matt Rhule has that label, but he went 11-27 and wound up back at the college level after three seasons.
49ers’ Brock Purdy details surgery decision, says surgeon may audible to more complex repair
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is hoping for a six-month recovery time once he undergoes surgery to repair the tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. He will undergo the procedure on February 22, making his timeline for a return toward the end of the preseason.
49ers’ Trey Lance clarifies misunderstanding on “fully cleared” timeline
Trey Lance still plans to be full-go when the San Francisco 49ers kick off organized team activities (OTAs) in May. However, the quarterback wanted to make one correction to his comment last week. "Probably about three, three-and-a-half weeks out from being totally cleared, from today," Lance told reporters on January...
Deebo Samuel says 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo ‘is pretty big,’ but is confident in Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel spoke with USA Today in Arizona ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl 57 clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It could have featured Samuel and his 49ers had rookie quarterback Brock Purdy not suffered a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow early in the NFC Championship Game.
49ers’ DB coach Cory Undlin expires, now free to pursue other opportunities
One San Francisco 49ers coach doesn't appear to be returning to the team in 2023, as passing game specialist and secondary coach Cory Undlin's contract expired, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson, allowing him to pursue other opportunities regardless of the position. Undlin, 50, had been with the 49ers for the...
Podcast: 49ers offseason talk with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn
Rohan Chakravarthi and Grant Cohn preview the 49ers offseason, including several tough personnel decisions, the quarterback situation, Kyle Shanahan, and Brandon Aiyuk's comments. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show" from our dedicated podcast page,...
NFL
Sean Payton introduced as Broncos head coach, discusses plan for QB Russell Wilson
Sean Payton was officially introduced as Denver Broncos head coach on Monday at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, and it didn't take long for the Russell Wilson question to arise. The Broncos paid Wilson considerably last year. They've now reportedly paid Payton a massive contract as well. Both men...
John Candy tried to recruit Joe Montana to the Toronto Argonauts
For a moment, NFL legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana considered heading to the Canadian Football League. OK, he probably didn't strongly consider it. However, meetings were held, and a famous actor tried recruiting him. Everyone knows the famous "Hey look, it's John Candy" moment in Super Bowl...
49ers own about $8 million in salary cap space; Team’s 10 most expensive players in 2023
On January 30, the NFL announced that the salary cap figure for each team would be $224.8 million in 2023. According to updates from OverTheCap.com, the San Francisco 49ers have been hovering around $8 million in salary cap space. The team currently owns $8.16 million in salary cap space, per the site.
Who should be the 49ers defensive coordinator in 2023?
The San Francisco 49ers faced tough news when they lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans as their new head coach last week, although the announcement was expected over the past year, given the young coach's elevation to one of the best in the business at his job.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
