ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Georgia, Ole Miss stumble into SEC matchup

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfb3r_0kePVpg600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x25FT_0kePVpg600

Georgia will look to beat visiting Ole Miss for the second time in about three weeks in Southeastern Conference play Tuesday night at Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6) lost for the fifth time in their past six games with an 82-57 setback at Texas A&M on Saturday. Ole Miss (9-14, 1-9) extended its losing streak to five games with a 74-71 setback at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Georgia struggled mightily against the Aggies without its leading scorer, Terry Roberts (15 points per game), who was dealing with a concussion and didn’t make the trip to College Station, Texas. Roberts will be a game-time decision on Tuesday, Georgia coach Mike White said.

Georgia was dominated from the opening tip, as Texas A&M jumped to a 15-2 lead in less than six minutes before taking a 38-22 halftime advantage. The Aggies put the game away by going on a 10-3 run midway through the second half to take a 63-36 advantage with 10:51 to go.

The Bulldogs were outrebounded 43-30.

“Texas A&M was terrific on the offensive glass, which was the difference in the game, in my opinion,” White said. “It seemed like when we forced a miss or when we had made a couple of shots in a row, they would get all of the important offensive rebounds and converted a lot of them.”

Justin Hill, who averages 7.2 points, scored a team-high 20 for Georgia, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who averages 7.7 points, added 18. Kario Oquendo, who averages 12.4 points, was held to two points on 1-of-6 shooting against the Aggies.

Ole Miss’ rally fell short against Vanderbilt.

After Vanderbilt took a 72-61 lead with 57 seconds to play, Robert Allen and Jaemyn Brakefield hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Rebels to 72-67 with 35 seconds left. But Liam Robbins secured the win by sinking two free throws with 21 seconds left.

“We just have these two-minute lapses. We had them tonight. We had great shots throughout the game, great, great shots,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “Vanderbilt capitalized on shots they had. We didn’t and lost another close game.”

Brakefield, who averages 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, had a team-high 15 points and 12 rebounds on Saturday, while Myles Burns, who averages 6.7 points, added 12. Matthew Murrell, who averages a team-high 14.7 points, was held to 10 on 4-of-15 shooting.

Georgia defeated host Ole Miss 62-58 on Jan. 14 behind Oquendo, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half, while Roberts finished with 14.

Ole Miss was led by Murrell and Amaree Abram, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger‍. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans

On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
OXFORD, MS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
TUNICA, MS
hottytoddy.com

More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning

More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy