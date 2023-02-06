The Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville heard from some of the residents of Grace and Mercy Thursday, and learned more about the program that helps women fight addiction. Founder Joanna Mack says they can’t thank the community enough for all the love and support this recovery program receives, from donations to volunteers to business support and much more. She says it’s a one to two year program, depending on what the individual needs, and works to help them get clean, stay clean and become successful members of society.

