12 Best Jewelry Deals at Macy’s: Shop Savings on Stud Earrings, Diamond Rings, and More for Valentine’s Day

While roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are Valentine's Day staples, to really wow that special someone look no further than fine jewelry. And while typically swoon-worthy necklaces, gorgeous gemstone earrings or radiant diamond rings could push the budget, Macy's is playing Cupid and offering deals you don't want to miss across their jewelry department by using code VDAY.
Valentine's Day 2023 gift guide: Best gifts under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Make your valentine blush without busting your budget. Whether you're shopping for yourself this year or trying to impress a...
You can send your ex a real scorpion on Valentine’s Day

Feeling stung by an ex this Valentine’s Day? Hard seltzer brand Topo Chico is offering up the perfect way to get them back: send them a real scorpion. While real, the scorpion is not alive — but it is edible. Safe to eat, it’s dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor. The Scorpion Valentines go on sale for $6.99 on Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. EST through Feb. 14, or while supplies last. (Yes, that means the scorpion will likely arrive after Valentine’s Day, but that just makes it even more of a surprise!)
These 1 Carat Diamond Earrings are Under $600 Right Now at Amazon — Shop Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts

Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially for Valentine's Day. With the season of love arriving soon, your Valentine's Day shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $200 .
Stay-at-home Valentine's Day ideas

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your other half or as a family, nothing goes down better than a creative (and inexpensive) date night in the comfort of your own home. Fancy dinners and lavish gifts may be the norm for Valentine's Day, but an at-home evening has the potential...
8 More Treat Holders for Valentine’s Day (with Free Printable Tags)

These sweet tags hold a sucker and are decorated with stamped images and lots of pretty ribbons tied at the top. Visit the Trinity Stamps blog for directions. Recently I posted ideas with lots of stamped Treat Holder projects for Valentine’s Day (click here if you missed it). I’m back again one last time before the big day with loads more because I just kept finding fun bags, tags, containers and boxes that needed to be shared! You’ll also find FREE printable tags tucked in here too.
10 Unique Online Experiences from Uncommon Goods That Make Better Valentine’s Day Gifts Than Flowers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Creative Valentine’s Day gifts seem great in theory, but coming up with the right idea and actually seeing it through can be a serious hurdle. If you want to handcraft a gift, you have to have the tools, time, and at least a little bit of skill to make it happen. Experiential gifts, like trying a new outdoors activity or taking a day trip, can quickly become too expensive or overly complicated to plan. However, if you don’t mind making your gift somewhat virtual, online classes and workshops strike a great balance between novelty and affordability.
10 Squishmallow Toys Your Child Will Love This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a special time of year for everyone, including children. It’s a chance to show little ones how much you love and care for them, and what better way to do that than with a new toy? Award-winning plush Squishmallows are the perfect way to add a little fun and excitement to your child’s Valentine’s Day, and there are plenty of Valentine’s-themed options to choose from.
Valentine's Day Flower Delivery Deal: Save 40% on Bouquets From DoorDash

I don't know who decided to sneak Valentine's Day two days after the Super Bowl but it's fraught, to say the least. If you're already trying to remember not to forget, DoorDash has an excellent Valentine's Day delivery deal that may come in handy. Starting now through Feb. 19, you can snag 40% off flower delivery (up to $25 off) when you use code 40VDAY at checkout.
The Real Deal: How to decorate your home on a budget for Valentine's Day

If you're preparing to spend on romance this year, there are ways to save. News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal how to decorate your home on a budget this Valentine's Day. Lindsy Peers, of the Craft Studio, joined Janice with a few creative and inexpensive crafts...
FREE Valentine's Day Printables

Valentine's Day is almost here! I've created three pages of cute, simple Valentines that you can print, have your child sign (if able), and share with friends! If you want to take them to the next level, staple or tape them to small packages of candy or fruit snacks.
The 5 worst Valentine’s Day gifts that need to die a quick death

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Let’s get straight to the point: Valentine’s Day...
