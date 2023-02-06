We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Creative Valentine’s Day gifts seem great in theory, but coming up with the right idea and actually seeing it through can be a serious hurdle. If you want to handcraft a gift, you have to have the tools, time, and at least a little bit of skill to make it happen. Experiential gifts, like trying a new outdoors activity or taking a day trip, can quickly become too expensive or overly complicated to plan. However, if you don’t mind making your gift somewhat virtual, online classes and workshops strike a great balance between novelty and affordability.

13 DAYS AGO