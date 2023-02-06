ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police arrest two in connection with shooting outside Benjamin Franklin High School

By Dan Belson, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Baltimore Police and crime scene investigators mark the scene were two teenagers were injured in a shooting near Benjamin Franklin High School in Brooklyn. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Baltimore Police have arrested two teens in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting outside South Baltimore’s Benjamin Franklin High School that injured a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Jan. 11, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting on the 1100 block of Cambria Street in Brooklyn, where police said the suspects “shot into a group of kids without warning,” causing the two Benjamin Franklin High students to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said in a news release.

The shooting at 2 p.m. stopped the school’s dismissal, and the school briefly went into lockdown as officers searched the area, according to school officials.

Both of the teenage suspects are being held at Central Booking and Intake Facility in Baltimore, according to police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy