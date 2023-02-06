For freshmen entering high school, and even for those of us who’ve been attending for a few years now, the cultural shift from previous school environments may make it feel as if you’re automatically expected to know every high school tradition and terminology the moment you step on campus. Luckily, this glossary of common high school terms can help any student, from freshman to senior, better understand Ayala’s campus culture and enjoy their time here to the fullest!

3 DAYS AGO