Related
News-Herald.com
Mentor High School shines at DECA regional competition
Mentor High School hosted over 400 Northeast Ohio student competitors at the DECA regional competition in late January, and the hosts more than held their own. A total of 28 Marketing and Business Administration students from Mentor qualified for the upcoming state competition set for March 10-11 at the DECA Career Development Conference. That number represents a 33 percent increase from the previous year.
News-Herald.com
Cardinal School Board meeting looms over musical debate
The Cardinal School Board is headed toward a showdown over the canceled high school spring musical at their 6:30 p.m. meeting Feb. 8 unless something changes soon. Those who wish to see “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” restored have the meeting circled on their calendar, and now they can approach the board at a public meeting with the support of numerous local and national stakeholders.
10NEWS
Florida High School Athletic Association votes to scrap questions about student athletes' menstrual history
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida High School Athletic Association voted to remove questions about a student's menstrual history in its preparticipation physical evaluation form. The vote took place during an emergency meeting streamed on its YouTube page after the executive director made a recommendation to scrap the questions in...
News-Herald.com
Cardinal School Board reverses musical decision, practices can resume
After cancelling the Cardinal High School spring musical performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” two weeks ago, the school board reversed itself at their Feb. 8 board meeting in an echo of that old theater maxim — the show must go on. The musical...
Learning life lessons while playing adapted sports
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: Students in a southwest suburb are learning to play adapted sports, to raise awareness for individuals with disabilities.They're hoping to build a community without limits. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us their unique PE class.At Reed Elementary School in Homer Glen, second and third graders are taking a different approach with their PE class."It's very competitive, but we're going to have a good time with this today, alright?"Chris Coopman, a gym teacher at Oak Prairie Junior High School, invited Lincoln Way Special Recreation Association to the school after his son, who has autism, participated...
‘You can finish what you put your mind to’: NC woman graduates college after almost 2 decades
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meagan Puckett remembers questioning if she would even walk at her college graduation. Puckett was feeling anxious and embarrassed that a goal she started pursuing at 17 years old didn’t happen as quickly as she thought. She was 17 when she started taking classes at Surry Community College. “Met a […]
News-Herald.com
Mentor High hosts first College and Career Fair for the Visual Arts
Mentor High School senior Madison Green is interested in a career in graphic design and strongly believes the days of the starving artist are over. “Art doesn’t have to be just a hobby, it can be a profession,” she said. Green’s feelings were reinforced by a room full...
ayalabulldogtimes.org
The Ultimate Bulldog Glossary: 20 terms and traditions every High Schooler should know
For freshmen entering high school, and even for those of us who’ve been attending for a few years now, the cultural shift from previous school environments may make it feel as if you’re automatically expected to know every high school tradition and terminology the moment you step on campus. Luckily, this glossary of common high school terms can help any student, from freshman to senior, better understand Ayala’s campus culture and enjoy their time here to the fullest!
elestoque.org
Balancing school and club sports
Freshman Miya Sakurai remembers struggling to choose between attending club basketball practice or joining the high school water polo team before the start of the 2022-23 school year. In the end, she chose to do both — competing with the San Jose Spartans as well as the JV water polo team. Similarly, senior Rojel Acot utilized club practices to enhance his performance on MVHS’s swim team, competing in meets on Fridays while also training at his club, De Anza Cupertino Aquatics (DACA), every other day of the week.
Schools, youth leagues to get first dibs for Pittsburgh's athletic fields
Pittsburgh’s schools and youth athletic teams will have first dibs on the city’s athletic fields under legislation approved Tuesday by City Council. The legislation creates a priority list to determine who gets to use the city’s athletic fields first. Council members acknowledged that there are often various groups vying for time on the same athletic fields and courts.
SASA Squad Foundation Youth Football Organization Brings Opportunity to Players in Las Vegas
The SASA Squad Foundation, a Las Vegas Youth Football 501c3 non-profit organization, is dedicated to providing children in the Las Vegas area with the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football while developing important life skills. “We believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joys and...
