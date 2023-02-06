Georgia Powerball is at $747 million and the drawing is tonight. How to get tickets.

Money on your mind?

Well, you could have more of it tonight. Millions more, actually.

The Georgia lottery’s Powerball jackpot is at $747 million and the drawing is Monday night at 11 p.m.

Feeling lucky?

Here’s how to get your tickets :

Go to Georgia Lottery website

Go to the “Buy Now” tab and select “Powerball”

Select how many tickets you want and how many drawings

Put in your numbers and decide if you want to powerplay

Add it all to cart and follow instructions for payment

Other drawings this week will be on Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Stay in the know about all things lottery by visiting the Georgia Lottery website .