ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Powerball is at $747 million and the drawing is tonight. How to get tickets.

By Chelsea Madden
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztDk8_0kePUcU600

Money on your mind?

Well, you could have more of it tonight. Millions more, actually.

The Georgia lottery’s Powerball jackpot is at $747 million and the drawing is Monday night at 11 p.m.

Feeling lucky?

Here’s how to get your tickets :

  • Go to Georgia Lottery website

  • Go to the “Buy Now” tab and select “Powerball”

  • Select how many tickets you want and how many drawings

  • Put in your numbers and decide if you want to powerplay

  • Add it all to cart and follow instructions for payment

Other drawings this week will be on Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Stay in the know about all things lottery by visiting the Georgia Lottery website .

Comments / 0

Related
Kendra M.

Georgia residents could see one-time $500 relief rebate from $1 billion pot

Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of the state's $6.6billion budget surplus to make one-time direct payments, similar to House Bill 1302 that was passed last year. The bill was passed in the state House but is waiting to be debated in the state Senate. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, if passed, this bill would give married couples up to $500, head of household filers up to $375 and single adults up to $250. The rebates are available for those who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State?

Georgia decided that the peach would be its official state fruit in 1995, but the trajectory to that decision was a long and arduous one. According to Today in Georgia History, Franciscan monks brought the fruit to St. Simons and Cumberland island in the 16th century, though historian William Thomas Okie places the introduction of […] The post History: Why is Georgia called the Peach State? appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia ‘Karen’ Says She Brought a Gun to the Polls Because Black Voters ‘Intimidated’ Her

A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Eggs and Issues speakers say Georgia economy is sunny side up

Approximately 2,600 business leaders and others packed a ballroom at the Georgia World Congress Center on Jan. 11 for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues breakfast, a gathering at which representatives of business, industry, and government across the state report on Georgia’s economic standing and offer predictions and recommendations for the future.
GEORGIA STATE
USA Diario

Up to $500 tax rebate coming soon

A tax credit of up to $500.00 USD could be on offer to Georgia residents soon. Therefore and with a billion dollar fund from the state budget surplus, its governor, Brian Kemp suggested making these one-time direct payments.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘This Is It’ Restaurant celebrating 40 years of business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the most popular soul food restaurants in Georgia is celebrating its 40th birthday. “This Is It” opened its doors as a small business and has since grown to a full-service restaurant. The owners told Atlanta News First that the attention to...
ATLANTA, GA
Ty D.

Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
12K+
Followers
108
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy