To aid to those most in need and provide for easier application, the County will prioritize the review of applications from businesses located within Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) or Opportunity Zones within Mercer County. Per the eligibility criteria listed within the application, small businesses located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will not be required to document economic losses and will receive a flat grant of $10,000. Those eligible small businesses not located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will need to document economic losses and will be awarded funds based on the documented amount – up to a $10,000 maximum. Apply here or by clicking the link below. If you have any questions or trouble with using the portal, please email: [email protected]

