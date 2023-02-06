ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
MILFORD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president

Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties

If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Twenty Is Plenty' Now on Witherspoon Street -- Princeton Police Are Watching

Princeton, NJ – Twenty is now plenty, as they say, on all of Witherspoon Street, thanks to Princeton Council passing an ordinance to reduce the speed on that street from 25 to 20 miles per hour. Probably not coincidentally, the Princeton Police Department issued its alert for “directed enforcement” areas for the month of February and one of them was on Witherspoon Street – where the department is watching out for speeding. Other areas of special interest to the Princeton PD: Nassau Street and Bayard Lane (traffic signal violations). Washington Road at the D&R Canal Bridge (overweight trucks). Jefferson Road and Mount Lucas Road...
PRINCETON, NJ
trentonjournal.com

Mercer County Small Business Grant Program

To aid to those most in need and provide for easier application, the County will prioritize the review of applications from businesses located within Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) or Opportunity Zones within Mercer County. Per the eligibility criteria listed within the application, small businesses located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will not be required to document economic losses and will receive a flat grant of $10,000. Those eligible small businesses not located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will need to document economic losses and will be awarded funds based on the documented amount – up to a $10,000 maximum. Apply here or by clicking the link below. If you have any questions or trouble with using the portal, please email: [email protected]
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
trentonnj.org

Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person

Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
headynj.com

Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary

Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

