5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
Trentonian
Edwards, Feliciano, and Gonzalez take Trenton City Council chairs, Frisby named president
TRENTON – It’s officially a new era in Trenton’s City Council. Joining their fellow council members Joe Harrison (East Ward), Teska Frisby (West Ward), Jenna Figueroa Kettenberg (South Ward), and Jennifer Williams (North Ward), at-large winners Jasi Edwards, Yazminelly Gonzalez, and Crystal Feliciano finally took their seats.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
New Jersey Globe
Teska Frisby is new Trenton council president
Teska Frisby is the new Trenton City Council President, a move that ends a four-year reign of dysfunction and infighting in the state’s capital city. Trenton held a second inauguration ceremony tonight with a full council reorganization after the city clerk miscalculated the threshold for runoff elections and triggered a contest for three at-large seats on January 24.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
2nd NJ councilmember fatally shot in a week in an 'isolated incident'
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning.
Homeless Structures Removed From Under Atlantic City Boardwalk
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds led an effort today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to remove the underserved homeless people who were living under the Atlantic City Boardwalk, directly adjacent to Resorts Casino Hotel. It is important to note that this action was planned for today prior to the two boardwalk...
Divorce Trials Suspended in Several NJ Counties
If you are getting or filing for divorce in six New Jersey counties, you won't be getting a trial any time soon. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner of the New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended matrimonial and civil trials in Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset, and Warren Counties due to a lack of judges.
Trentonian
Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
Lawrence Township Police Department hires seven new officers
Seven new police officers, including one who was a police officer with the New York City Police Department, have joined the ranks of the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo. Five of the newly-hired police officers will attend a police academy for basic police officer training....
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
'Twenty Is Plenty' Now on Witherspoon Street -- Princeton Police Are Watching
Princeton, NJ – Twenty is now plenty, as they say, on all of Witherspoon Street, thanks to Princeton Council passing an ordinance to reduce the speed on that street from 25 to 20 miles per hour. Probably not coincidentally, the Princeton Police Department issued its alert for “directed enforcement” areas for the month of February and one of them was on Witherspoon Street – where the department is watching out for speeding. Other areas of special interest to the Princeton PD: Nassau Street and Bayard Lane (traffic signal violations). Washington Road at the D&R Canal Bridge (overweight trucks). Jefferson Road and Mount Lucas Road...
trentonjournal.com
Mercer County Small Business Grant Program
To aid to those most in need and provide for easier application, the County will prioritize the review of applications from businesses located within Qualified Census Tracts (QCT) or Opportunity Zones within Mercer County. Per the eligibility criteria listed within the application, small businesses located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will not be required to document economic losses and will receive a flat grant of $10,000. Those eligible small businesses not located in a QCT/Opportunity Zone will need to document economic losses and will be awarded funds based on the documented amount – up to a $10,000 maximum. Apply here or by clicking the link below. If you have any questions or trouble with using the portal, please email: [email protected]
This is officially the oldest town in NJ
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
trentonnj.org
Mayor Reed Calls on State of New Jersey to Bring Back State Employees to Work In-Person
Trenton N.J. – Mayor Reed Gusciora is calling on Governor Phil Murphy to bring back full-time state employees to resume work in-person. Last week, Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, called on state employees to return to work in Harrisburg; while noting the trade-offs associated with in-person work, his administration concluded that the influx of state workers is critical to support local businesses. Mayor Reed Gusciora stated, “Our Capital City is no different from Harrisburg. Our local businesses depend on state workers, and we would welcome the return of all state workers to Trenton.”
Trentonian
Reunion planned for 1970s-era classmates from St. Rose in Haddon Heights
The Class of ’72 of St. Rose of Lima School in Haddon Heights is hosting a reunion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the school gymnasium. A mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church for those interested. The BYOB event will be open...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
headynj.com
Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary
Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
