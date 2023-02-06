Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Suits Up in Black Velvet Tuxedo & Shiny Oxfords at Grammy Awards 2023

Sports agent Rich Paul looked sharp as he accompanied his girlfriend, the award-winning singer Adele, at the 65th Grammy Awards last night. Paul suited up in velvet for the ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The sports agent wore a white button-down top and layered it with a black velvet tuxedo with silver-toned cufflinks. He paired the look with matching pants and a checkered tie. Paul accessorized the look with a silver-toned linked watch.

The CEO of Klutch Sports Group completed the ensemble by slipping into a pair of black oxfords. The patent leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette with a lace-up closure. The glossy oxfords were a fan favorite among the men that attended the award show last night.

Paul’s look was subtle compared to his girlfriend who was seen wearing a wine-red Louis Vuitton dress which she paired with a set of diamond jewelry.

The couple was last seen together at Kevin Love’s wedding last June where Paul opted for a classic black suit with a white button-down shirt and Adele wore an elegant black tulle gown with Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The 2023 Grammy Awards aired on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus , honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show took place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Top winners from the evening included Beyoncé , who broke records for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history with 32 wins, as well as Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith , Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

