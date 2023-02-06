Read full article on original website
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Fear the Walking Dead's Original Cast Reunites in New Season 8 Photo
The OGs of Fear the Walking Dead are back together for the final season. Veteran series regular Danay Garc?a -- who joined The Walking Dead spinoff back in season 2 -- posed for a reunion selfie on Instagram with original cast members Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, and Rub?n Blades. "We spent the day celebrating our ...
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Took Inspiration From Vince Gilligan in More Ways Than One
'The Last of Us' showrunner Craig Mazin took inspiration from Vince Gilligan, who created shows such as 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul.'
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff
Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Kevin Costner's Wife Reportedly Playing Part in 'Yellowstone' Ending Drama
The future of Yellowstone on Paramount Network was thrown into chaos Monday afternoon after reports that the network is ending the series. Deadline broke the initial news, with sources alleging Kevin Costner's desire to have a shorter work schedule had hit a red line with production. Is this the end...
Watch: Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Meagan Good talks about how she's received support from Halle Berry and advice from Michael Clarke Duncan on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
Jennifer Grey refuses to do Dirty Dancing sequel 'unless it's perfect' to honor Patrick Swayze
Jennifer Grey won't film the Dirty Dancing sequel unless all of its groovy parts are moving in harmony. The actress revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that the planned continuation of her 1987 romantic hit — in which she starred as a young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor — won't involve her unless she feels it appropriately honors the legacy of her late costar, Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.
‘You People’ Kiss With Lauren London And Jonah Hill Was Reportedly Fake Thanks To CGI
In the new Netflix film You People, a costar alleges Lauren London and Jonah Hill did not kiss during the wedding scene at the end of the movie. Costar Andrew Schulz shared the information on his podcast The Brilliant Idiots with co-host Charlamagne Tha God and guest Nyla Symone. "There's...
Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis To Star In & EP Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ TV Series At Amazon From Liz Sarnoff & Blumhouse
EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta books have completed their long journey to the screen with a blockbuster TV series starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman in the title role and Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis as the famous forensic pathologist’s sister Dorothy, I have learned. Kidman is executive producing through Blossom Films and Curtis through Comet Pictures the drama, from writer-showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry) and Blumhouse Television, which I hear is nearing a two-season straight-to-series order at Prime Video. A rep for the streamer declined comment as deals for the project, to be produced by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse, are still...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Rick And Morty Characters That Will Need To Be Recast Following Justin Roiland's Firing
Justin Roiland is leaving a lot of characters on Rick and Morty for someone new to voice.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Matched and Got Cuddly on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first red carpet appearance of 2023, one of their most memorable ever for Kelly’s night as a nominee at the Grammys. The two matched in white and silver, Kelly in an all-silver ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana and Fox in a white dress with a silver bodice. Did they show PDA on the red carpet? Of course, they were pretty cuddly in front of cameras.
‘Agent Elvis’ Trailer Reveals Matthew McConaughey as the Voice of Elvis Presley in Netflix’s Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey will voice Elvis Presley in Netflix’s forthcoming animated comedy “Agent Elvis,” as revealed in the trailer for the series released Monday morning. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll,” reads the series logline. “Agent Elvis” is created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Mike Arnold serves as showrunner, headwriter and executive producer alongside Eddie, who serves as...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chatted up Beloved Country Star at Ellen DeGeneres' Vow Renewal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance for Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party turned vow renewal ceremony. During their time at the party, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to mingle with beloved country star, Brandi Carlile. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Carlile mentioned what she spoke about with the royal couple, whom she referred to as "normal, decent, good humor people."
YouTuber PewDiePie announces he's going to be a dad
Controversial YouTube superstar PewDiePie is set to become a father.
9-1-1 returns with a (literally) shocking first trailer of season 6 spring premiere
9-1-1 is known for its electric moments, but not usually ones like this. In the first trailer for the second half of season 6 (launching March 6), Oliver Stark's Buck is blown back by a lightning bolt, part of a lightning storm that appears to spark problems all over Los Angeles — a scenario showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel previewed for EW following the fall finale in November.
