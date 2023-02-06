ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Robb Report

The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...
BGR.com

iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15

Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
Creative Bloq

I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept

Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design. Product designer...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Soundbars Under $200

With Super Bowl deals ramping up, many of us will be shopping for a new TV. Perhaps it’s not too surprising that people tend to focus on picture quality, screen size, and price—while sound quality is often an afterthought. But that can lead to disappointment if you get a new TV home and discover that its built-in audio can’t do justice to the great picture.
pocketnow.com

Best smart glasses for work and play

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 8.50/10 4. Amazon Echo Frames (2nd gen) POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Google Glass prototype was an impressive concept when it was first introduced in...
The Verge

Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date

Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
9to5Mac

How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers

One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
Android Police

Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
9to5Mac

Apple may have overestimated its ability to create a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip

When Apple announced the transition of Macs powered by Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon in 2020, the company said it would complete the transition of the entire lineup in two years. However, that timeline has passed, and Apple still has one Intel Mac available in its lineup: the Mac Pro. Did Apple overestimate its ability to build a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip?
9to5Mac

Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs

Apple announced the transition from Intel-based Macs to its own Apple Silicon chips almost three years ago, but there are still some apps that haven’t been updated to take full advantage of the M1 and M2 chips. Luckily, another app will soon join the updated list, as Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs.
The Verge

Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio

During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.

