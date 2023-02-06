Read full article on original website
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 could have an ever bigger screen
Rumors around the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra suggest it could feature an even larger display, powered by Micro-LED technology.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
The 10 Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars, From Sennheiser to Sonos
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. The inclusion of sound into movies changed the industry. This is essentially the plot of the recently released Babylon—how incorporating audio into our media makes it even more realistic and provides an experience that makes the imaginary come to life. Who can forget the roar of a T-Rex in Jurassic Park? Or the crackle of a lightsaber beaming before battle in Star Wars? Sound is an essential part of how we consume information, which is why having the best...
Hurry! All sizes of the Apple Watch 8 are $50 off at Best Buy right now
All sizes of the Apple Watch 8 are back on sale at Best Buy. The retailer is taking $50 off for a limited time.
iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15
Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept
Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design. Product designer...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Soundbars Under $200
With Super Bowl deals ramping up, many of us will be shopping for a new TV. Perhaps it’s not too surprising that people tend to focus on picture quality, screen size, and price—while sound quality is often an afterthought. But that can lead to disappointment if you get a new TV home and discover that its built-in audio can’t do justice to the great picture.
pocketnow.com
Best smart glasses for work and play
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 8.50/10 4. Amazon Echo Frames (2nd gen) POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Google Glass prototype was an impressive concept when it was first introduced in...
The Verge
Samsung’s colorful Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale for its best price to date
Happy Saturday, readers! During its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung introduced a new line of Galaxy Book3 laptops with better displays and Intel’s 13th Gen Core processors. However, if you don’t need an ultraportable laptop or a high-end machine squarely aimed at the MacBook Pro 16, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy in its fiery, “fiesta red” colorway for $499 ($200 off), its lowest price to date.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 8: Apple Watch Series 7 $299, iMac $789, Shark AI Robot Vacuum $199 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of today's top finds include 30% off LifeCard thin power bank, 65% off a Google Nest doorbell, $400 off a Lenovo 14" Slim 9 multi-touch laptop, 39% off a 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV and more.
9to5Mac
How to defy Apple and create a HomePod stereo pair with first and second-gen speakers
One of the limitations of the second-generation HomePod is that it can’t be used in tandem with a first-generation model to create a stereo pair. “Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers,” says Apple. There is, however, a workaround to this on the Mac with some clever software trickery.
9to5Mac
Twitter goes down worldwide just minutes after launching expanded tweet counts [U: Fixed]
Shortly after Twitter launched its huge increase in max character count to 4,000 today, many users aren’t able to tweet this afternoon. It’s unclear for now if the two are related but the timing comes right after a notable spike in long tweets. This story is supported by...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung S95C: 77-inch QD-OLED Smart TV launches for US$4,499.99 with soundbar pre-order discounts
Samsung is now accepting pre-orders for the S95C, a QD-OLED Smart TV that debuted last month during CES 2023. To recap, the Samsung S95C is only available in a 77-inch screen size for now. According to Samsung, the Smart TV peaks at 2,000 nits while outputting natively at 4K and 120 Hz. However, the panel is capable of running at 144 Hz.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
9to5Mac
Apple Pay Later beta testing expands; monthly ‘buy now, pay later’ option also in the works
While Apple Pay Later was announced at WWDC 2022, the “buy now, pay later” feature has not yet launched to the public. That could soon change, however, as a report suggests Apple has “expanded an internal test” of the feature to its thousands of retail employees, “a sign the feature is finally nearing a public release.”
9to5Mac
Mujjo classes up AirPods Pro 2 with Echelon leather case, adds built-in clip to first-gen users
Mujjo is out with its latest Apple accessory, this time for AirPods Pro. The Echelon leather case comes in multiple colors of premium leather with an integrated clip and works with both AirPods Pro 2 and the first generation. This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform....
9to5Mac
Apple may have overestimated its ability to create a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip
When Apple announced the transition of Macs powered by Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon in 2020, the company said it would complete the transition of the entire lineup in two years. However, that timeline has passed, and Apple still has one Intel Mac available in its lineup: the Mac Pro. Did Apple overestimate its ability to build a Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip?
Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs
Apple announced the transition from Intel-based Macs to its own Apple Silicon chips almost three years ago, but there are still some apps that haven’t been updated to take full advantage of the M1 and M2 chips. Luckily, another app will soon join the updated list, as Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs.
The Verge
Sonos CEO says Amazon, Google aren’t ‘doing anything interesting’ in audio
During Sonos’ Q1 2023 earnings call, CEO Patrick Spence expressed the usual optimism about his company’s financial performance, sales momentum, and upcoming product roadmap. This man really loves the word “flywheel,” folks. But he also took clear jabs at Big Tech competitors, including Amazon, Google, and Apple, for barely putting up a fight in recent months.
