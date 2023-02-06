ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Officer killed, 2nd badly wounded in western Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man having a “mental health crisis” shot and killed one police officer, critically wounded a second and fired at a third before being wounded in a shootout in a western Pennsylvania city on Monday, authorities said.

Two officers were dispatched shortly after noon to a domestic disturbance call in McKeesport, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh, said Allegheny County Police Superintendent Christopher Kearns at a press conference.

The officers tried to talk to the man but he walked away from the home, and officers were warned by a family member that he might be armed, Kearns said. The officers encountered him nearby and he “suddenly produced a handgun and shot the two McKeesport officers,” Kearns said.

One officer was taken to a hospital in McKeesport, where he was pronounced dead. The second officer was flown to a Pittsburgh-area trauma center and later listed in stable condition.

Kearns said the suspect walked around the corner, where he encountered a third McKeesport officer and shot at him. The officer fired back, wounding the suspect. He was later listed in stable condition at a Pittsburgh-area trauma center. A third man whose boot was hit by a bullet didn’t require medical attention.

The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were on an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby, a lockdown that was later lifted.

Police said charges were being prepared against the suspect, who is known to McKeesport police. “They have dealt with him on past occasions,” Kearns said.

The mayor’s office asked people to keep the department in their thoughts and to respect the families’ privacy “during this tragic and traumatic time.”

The president of the Fraternal Order of Police state lodge, Joseph Regan, said the officers “left their homes knowing it was their duty to protect and serve McKeesport regardless of the outcome.

“Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never need to make. They are heroes,” Regan said.

About a month ago, a police chief was killed and two officers wounded in an Allegheny County borough northeast of Pittsburgh. The suspect was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after crashing a carjacked vehicle and exchanging gunfire with police, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related
News Nation correspondent arrested while reporting on Ohio train derailment

A News Nation correspondent was arrested at a press conference in Ohio with Governor Mike DeWine over the evacuation order and chemical hazards after a dangerous train derailment. Minutes after News Nation correspondent Evan Lambert reported live during a press conference in East Palestine, he was thrown on the ground by authorities, roughed up, handcuffed […]
OHIO STATE
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

1 officer killed, another injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another was injured following a shootout approximately 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. McKeesport officers were reporting to a domestic call on the 1400 block of Wilson Street at 12:11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, and were warned a man might be armed. Officers got there […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nyspnews.com

Pennsylvania man charged with DWI

On February 4, 2023, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Mackenyze D. Kuzbicki, 23 of Beaver Falls, PA for DWI. In the evening hours of February 4, 2023, Troopers were called to the campus of St. Bonaventure University to investigate a property damage accident involving two vehicles. Kuzbicki was determined to have been operating one of the involved vehicles. While interviewing Kuzbicki, Troopers detected indicators of intoxication. Kuzbicki submitted to SFSTs on scene which he subsequently failed. Kuzbicki was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where he refused to submit to a chemical test.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
