Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser
How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
Travel Columnist Surprised To Find Out There Are Fun Things To Do In Lubbock
If you have lived in Lubbock longer than a couple of years, you have no doubt heard the following said about Lubbock, "Lubbock is boring" and that "there is nothing to do in Lubbock". In fact, you've probably heard those things a lot like I have. Most of the time...
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11. Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend.
‘Do you have a family at home?’ Asks Hollis Daniels before fatally shooting Texas Tech officer
It was a tough, emotional day in court as body camera footage was played from the night of Officer Floyd East’s fatal shooting. Officer East’s family was in tears and stepped out of the courtroom to avoid seeing and hearing the gruesome shooting.
Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam
A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
