Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service

A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is This Fun Cheer The Scariest Thing At All Texas Roadhouses?

If you live in Lubbock then the grand opening of the biggest Texas Roadhouse is all that anyone can talk about and what more can you want from a restaurant than it having the name of your state. The food is amazing (yes I did already eat there) and the service is above and beyond, big thanks to Lacey for being a great waitress, but is there a scary part of the Texas Roadhouse experience?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Try A Bunch Of Lubbock Restaurants With This All You Can Eat Fundraiser

How does having around 40 different Lubbock food spots in one location try sound? Add in all-you-can-eat and it is the perfect night to raise money for a local nonprofit. Here's how it works: you buy your ticket and try out all the different restaurants from Lubbock that will be there handing out a bunch of samples of their food and drinks. I'm telling you that if you don't leave the super full, that's your own fault. Plus, they will have live music, a silent auction, two benefit drawings and so much more.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11. Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend.
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam

A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
LUBBOCK, TX
