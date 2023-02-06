Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal | Reports
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being traded...
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
Lakers fans should thank DeAndre Jordan for overpriced Thomas Bryant trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade for D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday and only had to trade one protected first-round pick to get Russell Westbrook out of town. All in all, it was a great trade for Los Angeles. Fans knew that Rob Pelinka was not done reaching...
“Is Ben Simmons a starter now?” - Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe on why Brooklyn Nets didn't solve their problems with the Kyrie Irving trade
Windhorst and Lowe think Ben Simmons' contract is one of the worst in the NBA, and yet, the 6-10 PG is a zero for the Nets on the floor.
Updated Los Angeles Lakers draft pick situation after Mo Bamba trade
Things are never quiet when the NBA Trade Deadline arrives, and it was particularly noisy in Los Angeles. Actually, make that the entire Pacific Division as things exploded in the hours leading up to the deadline after the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Durant heading to...
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
NBA Trade Grades: Clippers get Bones Hyland in absolute steal
The Denver Nuggets were forced to pursue a trade for Bones Hyland and the Clippers were able to land him for a pretty small return. Who won this trade?. Bones Hyland and the Nuggets appeared headed for a separation — he was dissatisfied with his role and the Nuggets needed another wing defender more than they needed his offense. As a second-year guard already playing minutes for one of the best teams in the league, hitting big shots and averaging double-figures (for the second season) off the bench the Nuggets should have had plenty of offers to choose from.
NBA trade deadline: What Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades mean for the Memphis Grizzlies
The landscape of the Western Conference has drastically changed since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the world he was "fine in the West." In the past week alone, NBA star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies...
Nets have discussed Pascal Siakam trade with Raptors
After trading Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets aren't done wheeling and dealing. The Nets continue to explore their trade options and they have had numerous conversations with the Toronto Raptors, according...
