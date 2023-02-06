The Denver Nuggets were forced to pursue a trade for Bones Hyland and the Clippers were able to land him for a pretty small return. Who won this trade?. Bones Hyland and the Nuggets appeared headed for a separation — he was dissatisfied with his role and the Nuggets needed another wing defender more than they needed his offense. As a second-year guard already playing minutes for one of the best teams in the league, hitting big shots and averaging double-figures (for the second season) off the bench the Nuggets should have had plenty of offers to choose from.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO