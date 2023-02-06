ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal

The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

NBA Trade Grades: Clippers get Bones Hyland in absolute steal

The Denver Nuggets were forced to pursue a trade for Bones Hyland and the Clippers were able to land him for a pretty small return. Who won this trade?. Bones Hyland and the Nuggets appeared headed for a separation — he was dissatisfied with his role and the Nuggets needed another wing defender more than they needed his offense. As a second-year guard already playing minutes for one of the best teams in the league, hitting big shots and averaging double-figures (for the second season) off the bench the Nuggets should have had plenty of offers to choose from.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nets have discussed Pascal Siakam trade with Raptors

After trading Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nets aren't done wheeling and dealing. The Nets continue to explore their trade options and they have had numerous conversations with the Toronto Raptors, according...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

FanSided

307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy