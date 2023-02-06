ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intapp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Monday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $84.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Intapp said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $88 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $340.5 million to $344.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

