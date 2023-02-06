Read full article on original website
Related
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
McCarthy, Harris spotted laughing in friendly exchange before Biden State of the Union
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted chatting and laughing before President Biden's State of the Union address.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Column: Here's why Joe Biden won't be dumping Kamala Harris as his running mate
President Biden has given no indication in public or private that he plans to replace Kamala Harris. Still, there is speculation because that's the nature of the vice presidency.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Kamala Harris hits back at calls for Biden to ditch her in 2024: 'I'll be running with him'
Vice President Kamala Harris responded to suggestions that Joe Biden replace her on the 2024 ticket, stating on Wednesday that she intends to return as the president's running mate.
DeSantis ridicules Biden's off script oil and gas comments at State of the Union, slams energy policy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked President Biden's statement at the State of the Union address Tuesday that the U.S. needs oil and gas production for the next decade.
What did Mitt Romney say to George Santos before State of the Union speech?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and new Republican Rep. George Santos had a tense exchange on the House floor before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. What was said?
Pelosi calls GOP heckling of Biden during State of the Union ‘showbiz’
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said Republican heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening was “showbiz.” Several members of the Republican conference shouted out at Biden during his speech, notably when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, or requiring…
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Kamala Harris pressed by ABC, CBS over poor Biden poll numbers: Biden making American 'lives worse'
CBS and ABC anchors pressed Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday on the polling showing that many Americans feel that Biden administration policies are hurting the country.
State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out
As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
Roughly 4 in 10 say state of union is strong ahead of Biden address: survey
Around 4 in 10 Americans in a new poll feel the state of the U.S. union is strong ahead of President Biden’s annual address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. A Monmouth University poll found just 39 percent of Americans think the union is strong, down from 46 percent who said the same…
Jill Biden caught fundraising during Biden's State of the Union speech
The fundraising text signed by First Lady Jill Biden was sent only 20 minutes into her husband's address to Congress.
Clyburn says Biden State of the Union was beginning of reelection bid
Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said he believes President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was the start of his 2024 reelection bid. Clyburn, the House assistant Democratic leader and former House Democratic whip, said in an interview on “CNN This Morning” that he thought the speech was the “best effort” he has seen from…
LARRY KUDLOW: Biden's State of the Union was a third-rate huckster speech
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dissects President Biden's State of the Union address on Wednesday's "Kudlow."
Law enforcement pushes back against Democrats’ claims about fentanyl and southern border
(The Center Square) – Local and federal law enforcement officers are pushing back against claims made by Democratic members of Congress that the majority of seizures of illicit fentanyl occurring at ports of entry at the southern border is proof that Republicans are exaggerating the border crisis. On Tuesday, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, claimed the majority of fentanyl, 90%, was being seized at the southern border at ports of entry and that over 80% of...
AOL Corp
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Monday tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 3