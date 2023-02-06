ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS, Buchholz to meet on Friday

City rivalries are special. When there is a district championship on the line, they are extraordinary. That’s what the city of Gainesville will get on Friday night after the Gainesville and Buchholz boys basketball teams each won their district semifinal game on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Theo Stephens was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Williston, P.K. Yonge advance to title games

The showdown is set in Class 1A. This Friday night in Bronson, Williston, which is ranked second in the state in Class 1A by MaxPreps, will play No. 1 ranked Wildwood for the Class 1A-District 7 title. On Tuesday night, the No. 2 seed Red Devils (20-7) cruised to a...
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville advances to soccer semifinals

When the final whistle blew Wednesday night at Citizens Field, the Gainesville boys soccer team didn’t celebrate as much as breathe a sigh of relief that they were advancing to the regional semifinals. The No. 2 seed Hurricanes (15-0-1) kept out of the loss column after surviving a furious...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

P.K. Yonge survives, advances to semifinals

The final score of last night’s Class 3A-Region 1 girls soccer regional quarterfinal was not indicative of the visitor’s performance. Host P.K. Yonge broke a tie score with just under eight minutes remaining and eliminated No. 8 seed Episcopal (Jacksonville), 4-1, to advance to Friday’s regional semifinal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS, Santa Fe, Columbia ranked in regional top 20

The regular season is over for high school boys basketball, but the tune remains the same as district tournaments begin for teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll. The Providence (Jacksonville) Stallions hope they can carry their fantastic regular season over to another state title. Providence kept rolling through the...
SANTA FE, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023

Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans

Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 abducted Missouri children found in High Springs

Two abducted Missouri children missing since last year were located with their non-custodial mother on Wednesday. According to a High Springs Police Department (HSPD) press release, officers located Adrian Gilley, 12, and Brooke Gilley, 11, along with their mother, Kristi Gilley, 36. The two children have been missing since March 15, 2022, from Clay County, Missouri.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

