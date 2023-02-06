Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS, Buchholz to meet on Friday
City rivalries are special. When there is a district championship on the line, they are extraordinary. That’s what the city of Gainesville will get on Friday night after the Gainesville and Buchholz boys basketball teams each won their district semifinal game on Wednesday night. Leading scorer Theo Stephens was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Williston, P.K. Yonge advance to title games
The showdown is set in Class 1A. This Friday night in Bronson, Williston, which is ranked second in the state in Class 1A by MaxPreps, will play No. 1 ranked Wildwood for the Class 1A-District 7 title. On Tuesday night, the No. 2 seed Red Devils (20-7) cruised to a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville advances to soccer semifinals
When the final whistle blew Wednesday night at Citizens Field, the Gainesville boys soccer team didn’t celebrate as much as breathe a sigh of relief that they were advancing to the regional semifinals. The No. 2 seed Hurricanes (15-0-1) kept out of the loss column after surviving a furious...
mainstreetdailynews.com
P.K. Yonge survives, advances to semifinals
The final score of last night’s Class 3A-Region 1 girls soccer regional quarterfinal was not indicative of the visitor’s performance. Host P.K. Yonge broke a tie score with just under eight minutes remaining and eliminated No. 8 seed Episcopal (Jacksonville), 4-1, to advance to Friday’s regional semifinal.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS, Santa Fe, Columbia ranked in regional top 20
The regular season is over for high school boys basketball, but the tune remains the same as district tournaments begin for teams in the Prep Zone Power Poll. The Providence (Jacksonville) Stallions hope they can carry their fantastic regular season over to another state title. Providence kept rolling through the...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, February 9-15, 2023
Plan a memorable Valentine’s Weekend with What’s Good. Look for 💗 emojis for Valentine’s Day events including pop-up gift markets, dining experiences and more. With so many options out there, visit our complete Valentine’s Day guide and find 7 fun ways to celebrate love and friendship in Gainesville and Alachua County.
Jacksonville, UF to explore possible graduate campus
Three-year, $50 million proposal to be considered by Jacksonville City Council.
wuft.org
The missing photo: How a former UF student body president built a nearly forgotten legacy
On the third floor of the Reitz Union at the University of Florida, there is a display of photos of every past student body president since 1909, except one. Out of 116 past student body presidents, only one was missing a photo above his name. Almost no one knows why.
Florida football: DJ Lagway is a great player, and may be a better recruiter
Florida football is already putting together an elite 2024 recruiting class. 247 Sports has the class currently ranked 10th in the country, and it features two top-30 players in Myles Graham (LB) and the headliner DJ Lagway, a five-star quarterback out of Texas. For as good as a player that...
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City native cancels pro golf retirement plans
Lake City native Blayne Barber will head back onto the green after announcing his retirement from professional golf in August 2022. Barber, 33, shot with the world’s greatest on the PGA Tour four years in a row, from 2014 to 2018, and has played professionally since 2012. He earned his first top five finish at the Honda Classic in 2015.
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Gators finalize 2023 class; Napier addresses NIL after Rashada recruiting saga
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. The Gators’ class of 2023 is now officially in the books as far as high school recruits go. 🖋️ Gators finalize 2023 class on National Signing Day. Florida finalized its 2023 class on National Signing...
Billy Napier 'Excited' for Florida OT Caden Jones' Future
Billy Napier shares his evaluation of Florida Gators offensive tackle signee Caden Jones.
WCJB
Florida TaxWatch awards seven individual and team winners from the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida TaxWatch will present seven awards to individual and team winners from the University of Florida on Tuesday. This follows the recent announcement of all 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners. During the event, FTW and UF leadership will recognize the hard work and dedication of...
WCJB
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
WCJB
Missing 9-year-old from Gainesville found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood for several hours. Anela Sheffield was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m....
mainstreetdailynews.com
2 abducted Missouri children found in High Springs
Two abducted Missouri children missing since last year were located with their non-custodial mother on Wednesday. According to a High Springs Police Department (HSPD) press release, officers located Adrian Gilley, 12, and Brooke Gilley, 11, along with their mother, Kristi Gilley, 36. The two children have been missing since March 15, 2022, from Clay County, Missouri.
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
