Fox11online.com
UWGB student arrested after drugs, gun discovered on campus
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh school officials credit training for discovery of gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. "Fortunately, our training with our students and our staff is 'if you see something, say something,'" said Bryan Davis, superintendent of Oshkosh schools. "So, that training paid itself off big yesterday."
Fox11online.com
'Person of interest' identified in Appleton homicide
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Police have identified a "person of interest" in an Appleton homicide case. Police are looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. He later died at the hospital.
Fox11online.com
String of vehicle thefts launches investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff's Office. Police say the stolen vehicles were...
Fox11online.com
Menasha man arrested after threatening to set residence on fire
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance. When officers...
Fox11online.com
Guns brought to two schools in Fox Valley back-to-back days
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child's safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle school and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing guns to school. No one was injured,...
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County considers reducing marijuana fine to just $1
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county's Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Supv. Brian Defferding, District 6, spoke on why he believes...
Fox11online.com
'There's so much uncertainty:' U.S. Coast Guard speaks on ice safety following rescue
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK)-- Six adults and five children are safe after being trapped on an ice floe near Door County's shoreline on Monday afternoon. Those stranded on the ice floe were located off Sherwood Point, near Sturgeon Bay. The Coast Guard in Door County received a call Monday afternoon regarding...
Fox11online.com
Howard voters to see public safety referendum on April ballot
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Howard voters will see a public safety referendum question on the April ballot. The referendum seeks to increase the existing levy by $765,000 to fill state and federal funding gaps and to allow for increased staffing and services. On Tuesday, village leaders and Brown County Sheriff Todd...
Fox11online.com
Family tradition lives on through sturgeon decoys
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Neenah man is working to keep a family tradition alive ahead of the Sturgeon spearing season. Josh Preissner makes custom, handmade sturgeon decoys. His face lights up when he sees his kids hold up their own sturgeon decoys. His once-solo hobby has grown into something...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin medical company donates supplies to support Ukraine
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A Northeast Wisconsin medical company is sending vital supplies to those affected by the Russia-Ukraine War. It has been nearly a year since the conflict started between the two countries, and help is still desperately needed. The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists from the Orthopedic Surgery Centers...
Fox11online.com
Absentee voting begins for 2023 February primary elections
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- On the first day of early voting, voters trickled into Green Bay City Hall to cast their ballots. Tuesday marked the start of the early voting period for the 2023 Spring Primary elections. There are two weeks left to absentee vote for the current poll in...
Fox11online.com
Pilot makes emergency landing in field near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay's Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot -- the only person in the plane -- and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Mich., school welcomes students into building for first time this school year
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Some students in Menominee, Michigan, walked the halls of their school for the first time this school year Tuesday night. The Menominee Junior and Senior High School hosted an open house Tuesday to welcome students, parents and the community into the school that has been shut down for six months after it sustained flood damage over the summer.
Fox11online.com
Historic Oshkosh building to be featured in Stephen King short film adaptation
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A story by one of the world's greatest authors is coming to Northeast Wisconsin. Scenes for a short-film adaptation of Stephen King's short story "The Last Rung on the Ladder" will be filmed at the historic Venue 404 in Oshkosh. "The history of the building along with...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin continuing to see inconsistent snow this winter
(WLUK) -- When you looked outside Wednesday, you may have noticed there was a lot more brown than white. Even though we’re still in the middle of winter here in Northeast Wisconsin, it seems as though we’re seeing less snow yet again. The question is, how many days have we been seeing little to no snow on the ground?
Fox11online.com
Oneida Nation sells Wingate hotel near Green Bay airport
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- A hotel near the Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay is now under new ownership, after the Oneida Airport Hotel Corporation sold the Wingate by Wyndham Green Bay. OAHC announced Tuesday that it sold the hotel, which the Oneida Nation has owned since 2008, for $4.1 million.
Fox11online.com
'Not just survive but thrive': African Heritage, Inc. hosts annual student conference
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Over 500 Black high school and college students across Wisconsin came together Wednesday for the annual African Heritage Emerging Student Leaders conference hosted by African Heritage, Inc. These students -- all referred to as scholars throughout the conference -- had the chance to attend a variety...
Fox11online.com
Menasha Corporation names new president
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The president and CEO of Menasha Corporation says he's retiring and has appointed a new leader. James M. Kotek will retire next month and former Mercury Marine president, Christopher D. Drees, will succeed him on March 13. Drees will also join the Menasha Corporation Board on that date.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay looks ahead to next shipping season with 'First Ship Contest'
GREEEN BAY (WLUK) -- Although the Port of Green Bay shipping season has recently come to a close, officials want Green Bay area residents to get excited for the next one. Discover Green Bay announced its First Ship Contest. This contest asks members of the public to share the date...
