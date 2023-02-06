Read full article on original website
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
The FADER
Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys
For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
hiphop-n-more.com
Watch the Hip Hop 50 Tribute Medley at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
The Hip Hip 50 tribute medley at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards definitely was an eye catching moment. Celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop as a genre, the Recording Academy put together a performance to showcase the history and and global influence of Hip-Hop. The segment featured appearances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
TMZ.com
LL Cool J, Flavor Flav and Busta Rhymes Rapping Along Backstage at Grammys
The Grammys' hip hop tribute to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary stole the show -- and even had some legends nodding their heads and rapping along while waiting in the wings backstage. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this video of LL Cool J rappin' out to Too Short's "Blow The Whistle"...
allhiphop.com
Slick Rick Celebrates Grammy Honor With Russell Simmons, Nas, Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte & More
On Saturday (February 4), the co-founder of Slick Rick’s former label Def Jam Recordings hosted a star-studded event at Culina Ristornate + Caffé. Slick Rick was in Los Angeles over the weekend celebrating his Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award with several of his famous friends. On Saturday (February 4),...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
Complex
Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, and More Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary With Epic Grammys Performance
The Grammys commemorated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a star-studded performance and people watching at home lost their minds. Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes were just some of the titans of the genre who took the stage for the performance, which was produced by Questlove. Other hip-hop icons that...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop
Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
Willie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 Tribute
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards featured an exciting tribute performance celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but not everyone was pleased with what transpired. Willie D of the Geto Boys took issue with the fact that Scarface was the only member of the group asked to perform. “A reminder to the Grammys and all the rest of y’all out there trying to hustle the Geto Boys brand by only including Scarface, who had a stellar solo career,” the 56-year-old said in an Instagram video on Sunday (Feb. 5). “How in the hell are you gonna have a 50-year tribute to Hip Hop and...
NME
Questlove on why Will Smith wasn’t in the 2023 Grammys’ hip-hop tribute
Questlove has explained why Will Smith didn’t appear in the hip-hop medley at last night’s Grammy Awards. The musician helped to curate the performance, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s beginnings and brought together some of the genre’s biggest names. Missy Elliott, Future and GloRilla were among the performers, alongside the likes of De La Soul, Lil Wayne, Public Enemy, Run-DMC and Salt-N-Pepa.
allhiphop.com
EXCLUSIVE: J.J. Fad Calls Out Recording Academy Over Hip-Hop 50 Segment: “Make It Make Sense”
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5). This year’s ceremony boasts a special tribute to Hip-Hop in honor of its 50th anniversary executed produced by Questlove. Among the long list of legendary artists hitting stage are De La Soul, Run-DMC, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott […]
Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Others Set to Perform at 2023 Grammys
DJ Khaled is bringing an all-star hip-hop cast to the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Feb. 5, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and John Legend are set to perform their hard-knocking Grammy-nominated record, “God Did.”. “God Did” is up for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys. If...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Stevie Wonder Confirmed for GRAMMYs Performances
The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder. JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Named Billboard's No. 1 Rapper Of All Time, Social Media Reacts
JAY-Z has been named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and VIBE, and as is usually the case with Hip Hop rankings, it has caused quite a stir. The publications began rolling out their list of Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time last month as part of a collaborative effort to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary this year.
musictimes.com
DJ Khaled, JAY-Z Performing on Grammy Awards 2023: Does This Mean Beyonce's Dancing Too?
The Grammy Awards performers for the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards are growing bigger with the addition of several more acts. Over the past week, speculations on who will be the next Grammy Awards performers have risen, and one of the biggest names pressed were DJ Khaled and his company.
Here Are Rappers With the Most Grammy Awards
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this feature. Hip-hop has always had a love-hate relationship with the Grammys. In fact, the prestigious award show that’s catered to honoring the music industry’s most talented composers, songwriters and musicians turned a blind eye to rap for years. Some might say the Recording Academy has considered hip-hop the outcast of music in general, never recognizing the genre for what it truly represents: a cultural movement that goes against the status quo.
Jay-Z Praises Rakim For “Paving The Way” During Meetup At The GRAMMYs
Two of Hip-Hop’s most revered lyricists recently crossed paths at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, with Jay-Z crediting Rakim with helping “pave the way” for himself and other artists during his career. The interaction, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena, began when Ra spotted Hov walking in his direction, prompting the 55-year-old to approach his Brooklyn counterpart to exchange pleasantries.More from VIBE.comJay-Z Says 'Renaissance' Should Have Won Album Of The Year At 2023 GRAMMYsLL Cool J Leads Hip-Hop 50 Tribute At 2023 Grammy AwardsJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards Greeting one another with...
