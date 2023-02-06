Read full article on original website
‘Concern is always there’: Experts caution about ‘finite’ amount of water in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — As you may know, water is more than a moniker in Minnesota; it's a way of life. We are, officially, the land of 11,842 lakes (> 10 acres). In Minnesota, we have 201 Mud Lakes, 154 Long Lakes and 123 Rice Lakes alone, while other states — like Ohio — have 110 total lakes.
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
Some Minnesota Hospitals NOT complying with Hospital Price Transparency Rule
A new report by Patient-Rights-Advocate.org shows a large majority of hospitals are continuing to hide the cost of care from consumers, including 33 hospitals in Minnesota. Cynthia Fisher, founder, and Chairwoman of PRA says they are finding there are wide price variations in the same hospitals for identical services:. “No...
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents
Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers. Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three years, but the proposal stalled with a Republican-controlled Senate. The bill now has […] The post Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
GOVERNOR WALZ SIGNS BILL MOVING MINNESOTA TO 100% CLEAN ENERGY BY 2040
Governor Tim Walz today signed into law legislation establishing a Minnesota carbon-free electricity standard. With Senate File 4, Minnesota will take steps to lower greenhouse gas emissions, combat the climate crisis, and create new clean energy jobs. The new law ensures Minnesotans will continue to have reliable, affordable, and safe energy resources. Governor Walz signed the bill alongside legislators, labor, and environmental advocates at the St. Paul Regional Labor Center.
Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object
A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
This Historic Minnesota Ghost Town Could Be Home To The Next State Park
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
FIVE LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS WILL PARTAKE IN GIVING HEARTS DAY THIS THURSDAY
Giving Hearts Day is this Thursday, where organizations around Northwest Minnesota and North Dakota will be reaching out for donations and volunteers for various projects and improvements. Some of these organizations include;. The Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will be partaking to raise funds for services in the Community. All...
Anthracycline Use Linked to More than Doubling in Heart Failure Risk, Study Finds
An analysis of data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project suggests those with breast cancer or lymphoma who received treatment with anthracycline therapy experienced a more than doubling in risk of heart failure compared to controls without cancer. Hector Villarraga, MD. An analysis of data from the Rochester Epidemiology Project indicates...
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Winners of MnDOT’s 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest announced
Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
As Minnesota considers legalizing marijuana, what does research say about the risks?
The University of Minnesota's vaunted twins study had as good a shot as any to sort out the murky health effects of recreational marijuana. By factoring out differences in genetics, upbringing and age, the study offered a purer comparison of twins who smoked marijuana vs. siblings who didn't. After comparing 364 sets of identical twins, the U researchers found in 2021 that the marijuana users had lower grades and were less likely to attend college and earn higher incomes.
