MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has reopened following its closure due to an armed standoff with police. The incident happened near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, both the inner and outer loops of the interstate had reopened. At 5:45 a.m., the last officers had cleared the scene.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO