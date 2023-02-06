ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Car Recovered With Human Remains In Lake Norman

On Monday, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information concerning a vehicle submerged in Lake Norman’s Mountain Creek. The information came from a fisherman who saw an image consistent with the shape of a vehicle on a sonar device. Investigators confirmed the presence of the vehicle by using...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning fire killed one pet and sent two people to the hospital Tuesday in Hickory. Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:48 a.m. to a house fire off Sixth Street Southeast. Two occupants were checked out for smoke inhalation. Several pets were inside the home...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte school employee charged with inappropriately touching student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a student, police said Wednesday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), a school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified police of the alleged incident shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Wednesday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has reopened following its closure due to an armed standoff with police. The incident happened near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, both the inner and outer loops of the interstate had reopened. At 5:45 a.m., the last officers had cleared the scene.
MINT HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Shirley Fulton, North Carolina judge and Charlotte trailblazer, dead from gallbladder complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Shirley L. Fulton, the first Black woman to serve as an Assistant District Attorney in Mecklenburg County, died this week. The 71-year-old Fulton reportedly died Wednesday morning from gallbladder cancer complications. Fulton was a retired attorney and one of the founding partners of Tin Fulton Walker & Owen, with […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC

