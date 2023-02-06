Read full article on original website
WBTV
Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia
The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.
WBTV
Rowan Helping Ministries spearheading annual Point in Time Count of Rowan County homeless
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During the week of January 25 – February 1, 2023, staff from Rowan Helping Ministries and partner agencies conducted the annual Point in Time count of those unsheltered and those living in a homeless shelter in Rowan County. Every January, communities across the country,...
Organization raising money to send Concord teen battling leukemia on dream trip
While many teens his age are making videos for TikTok and social media, 13-year-old David Buckland of Concord created a video to submit to Campaign One At A Time, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing joy and support to children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses.
WBTV
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
WBTV
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
860wacb.com
Car Recovered With Human Remains In Lake Norman
On Monday, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information concerning a vehicle submerged in Lake Norman’s Mountain Creek. The information came from a fisherman who saw an image consistent with the shape of a vehicle on a sonar device. Investigators confirmed the presence of the vehicle by using...
WBTV
Hickory house fire kills pet, sends occupants to hospital
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning fire killed one pet and sent two people to the hospital Tuesday in Hickory. Firefighters arrived on scene around 4:48 a.m. to a house fire off Sixth Street Southeast. Two occupants were checked out for smoke inhalation. Several pets were inside the home...
WBTV
Fire at Mooresville apartment complex set intentionally, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small fire at an apartment complex in Mooresville Thursday night was intentionally set, according to the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said firefighters responded to the complex at 144 Avalon Park Circle around 10 p.m. to check out a fire that had been extinguished. Due to the nature […]
NC employee arrested, accused of ‘inappropriately touching’ female student
CMS officials say they were informed of the situation Wednesday and immediately alerted the police.
NC home burned, garage destroyed after jumpstarting mistake
A north Charlotte home suffered damage with a destroyed garage after a woman’s simple car jumpstarting mistake.
WBTV
I-485 at Lawyers Road in Mint Hill reopens after armed standoff
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill has reopened following its closure due to an armed standoff with police. The incident happened near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, both the inner and outer loops of the interstate had reopened. At 5:45 a.m., the last officers had cleared the scene.
WBTV
Local farmers worry higher temperatures could lead to vulnerable early blooms
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While most of us are enjoying these spring-like temperatures, it could cause problems for local farmers whose crops are beginning to bud early. The worry is that if there is a late-season frost, it could damage some farm fields and directly affect what shoppers pay in the grocery store.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
WBTV
Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
A key part of Central Avenue through the heart of Plaza Midwood will be closed to traffic for weeks due to emergency repairs on a pipe. Four vehicles stolen off of east Charlotte car dealership lot. Updated: 7 hours ago. The thieves stole the cars from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet...
WBTV
Research program coming to UNC Charlotte could help prevent world’s next pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new high-tech research program is coming to the campus of UNC Charlotte. Three years ago, the topic of health and medicinal research probably wouldn’t have drawn your attention. But now, after COVID, we’re all interested because no one wants to be surprised by an outbreak again.
