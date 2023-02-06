ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA reminded of Path to Pennie, for accessible health care

By Rebecca Parsons
 2 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – This tax season, uninsured Pennsylvanians can enroll in quality, low-cost health coverage through Path to Pennie.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and Pennie have teamed up to allow uninsured tax filers the ability to get covered outside of Open Enrollment. When completing their Pennsylvania state income tax return, individuals can indicate interest in getting covered through Pennie.

Uninsured Pennsylvanians will be able to indicate they are without health insurance through an optional tax form called, REV-1882 ‘Health Insurance Coverage Information Request.’

This form creates a simple and straightforward way for Pennsylvanians to specify that they, their spouse, and/or their dependents do not have health coverage and are interested in learning more about the services provided by Pennie.

If you file your tax returns electronically, the majority of third-party tax preparation software providers will automatically complete the REV-1882 on your behalf if you answer a few simple questions. This simple process is also how it works through myPATH , the Department of Revenue’s free online filing system for state returns.

Those who fill out form REV-1882 will receive an official postal notice from Pennie with further instructions on how to get covered through a Special Enrollment Period.

“Path to Pennie is a great example of how state government can and should work for the people of Pennsylvania,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said. “The Shapiro-Davis administration is going to do everything it can to be customer-friendly and accessible. Pennsylvanians are hard-working, and they are willing to pitch in and lend a hand, as you can tell from the outstanding response from the volunteer tax preparers who have helped their fellow Pennsylvanians with their tax returns and now with getting health coverage.”

