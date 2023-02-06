ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Louisiana Delta Community College to offer Forklift Training course beginning on February 17th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 10, 2023, Louisiana Delta Community College announced its campus in West Monroe, La. will offer Forklift Training courses. According to officials, students will learn the latest OSHA standards, engineering principles of lift equipment, basic operation safety, and inspection procedures.

Training will include a hands-on portion to make sure the employees can correctly drive the forklift. Upcoming class dates can be found in the list below.

  • February 17, 2023
  • March 17, 2023
  • April 21, 2023
  • May 19, 2023
  • June 16, 2023

The cost for the course is $200 and classes will take place from 8 AM to 4:30 PM on each date mentioned in the list above.

To sign up for the course, be sure to visit https://campussuite3.forms-db.com/view.php?id=148478.

