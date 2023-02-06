Cincinnati Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $6.40. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.27 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.09 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $486 million, or $3.06 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $8.02 billion.

