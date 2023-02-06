Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penfield student, 13, arrested after allegedly pointing replica handgun in school hallway
Penfield, N.Y. — A 13-year-old student is accused of pointing a replica handgun at other students at Bay Trail Middle School. Deputies responded to the school on Scribner Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student who brought what appeared to be a gun to school.
Man accused of killing parents, sister in Henrietta arraigned on third murder charge
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of killing his parents and sister inside his parents' Henrietta home last month appeared in court on a new indictment Wednesday. Rajab Banahi, 39, was arraigned on an indictment alleging he murdered his sister, Masuda Banahi, 43, who died Jan. 28 from injuries she sustained in the Jan. 11 attack.
Couple shares story of another recent brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned of another fight inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall, happening three weeks prior to Saturday's incident that led to an employee being injured and sent to the hospital. A date night turned into disaster for a Rochester couple Jan. 14. "I just...
Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
Police search for suspects in University Ave. smash-and-grab burglary
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly drove a car into the front of Universal Liquor on University Avenue around 1:15 a.m. before stealing from the store. Police said they later found and pursued the vehicle suspected in the crime, but they ended the chase...
'There's no repercussions': Video shows brawl inside Henrietta Dave & Buster's
Henrietta, N.Y. — It was anything but fun inside Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall on Saturday night. Cell phone video shows a group of about 20 juveniles allegedly attacking a Dave & Buster's employee, sending him to the hospital. "He was struck by someone with a closed fist,...
Police investigating burglary at Penfield convenience store
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a convenience store in Penfield overnight. Deputies responded to Quicklee's at Panorama Plaza just after midnight and found the store's front door has been smashed. Police searched for suspects and conducted a K9 search of the...
Former Hilton principal transferred to Dannemora prison
Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal convicted of sexually abusing students, has been moved to a different prison. Ashton, 52, was transferred from Elmira Correctional Facility to Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Both Elmira and Clinton are maximum-security prisons. The principal of Northwood Elementary School from 2004-2021,...
Greece police hand out car locks to community
Greece, N.Y. — Car thefts have been increasingly more popular due to recent social media trends. Wednesday, the Greece Police Department handed out steering wheel locks for town residents who own Hyundais. Along with Kias, Hyundais have been specifically targeted across the region. "It feels good," Greece resident Tony...
A thrill on the hill for Mary Cariola Center
Walworth, N.Y. (WHAM) — It was a thrill on the hills of The Links at Greystone for families Tuesday evening. The golf course transformed its driving range into a multi-lane snowtubing run and hosted an event to support the Mary Cariola Center. Dozens of people paid $30 each to...
Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
Officer sues Greece Police Department over investigation into former chief's crash
Greece, N.Y. — The former deputy police chief who claimed he was retaliated against for raising concerns about a 2021 crash that led to the resignation of Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe is now taking the department and town to court. Casey Voelkl is suing the Town of Greece,...
Parolee convicted of fatally shooting man, injuring another during 2022 Rochester robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges for a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side last spring. A jury convicted Jarrelle Williams, 39, of murder Monday for the death of Sharell Brown, 43, April 15, 2022 on Phelps Avenue. Prosecutors said...
Miracle Kids: Alexander Wilson
Rochester, N.Y. — Logan Davis-Wilson had an uncomplicated pregnancy for her third child, at least until she went into labor. Her newborn, Alexander, went into respiratory distress due to meconium aspiration. "He came out and he wasn’t breathing," Craig Davis said. "From the beginning, he shouldn’t have made...
Students earn high school credits with new program at Jewish Senior Life
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of student scholars completed their first year of a new program that helps introduce high school students to heathcare careers on Wednesday. The students took part in an internship at Jewish Senior Life, allowing them to explore careers in aging services while getting high school credit.
Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward
Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
Bright Spot: Surprise celebration at New Horizons
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot strikes up the band for a birthday celebration. The New Horizons band is made up of seniors and retirees, many of whom found music later in life. Charles Wolfe plays the tuba. His wife, Sue, plays the trombone. "Although she started as a...
Miracle Kids: Abby Quinn
Rochester, N.Y. — It all started with some pain in her joints, and then— "She caught a cold that turned into a horrible, horrible cold," said Colleen Quinn. "Sore throat, she was lethargic." Quinn said a trip to the pediatrician showed markers of inflammation in her daughter Abby's blood.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing final two Rochester-area locations
Rochester, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its last two remaining locations in the Rochester area. The company announced this week it's closing 150 stores nationwide, including the Victor and Henrietta locations. In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for...
Arc of Ontario receives grant to support jobs at bottling operation
Hopewell, N.Y. — The Arc of Ontario has received a state grant to help expand employment opportunities. The $25,000 grant will be used to upgrade and streamline an established bottling operation, which has included hygiene products, for more than 25 years. Michael McMillin was just hired last week and...
