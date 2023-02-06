Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
US-Spec Ford Ranger Set To Go Into Production In July
The mid-size truck segment has always played second fiddle, but it’s quickly shaping up to be the one to watch. Besides the recently unveiled Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, Toyota is working on a new Tacoma. Ford will also offer a version of the redesigned Ranger in America and we’re starting to learn more about it.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey
Getting a customer to throw down their hard-earned cash to purchase a vehicle is one thing, but ensuring that the customer is satisfied with their purchase is something else entirely. Now, Cadillac has scored low in customer satisfaction in a new survey. The survey was conducted by Consumer Reports, and...
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM’s All-New Wuling Bingo EV Makes World Debut In China
The all-new Wuling Bingo EV was revealed last month ahead of its official unveiling, and now, the upcoming zero-emission vehicle from SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) has just made its world debut in China. General Motors’ second joint venture in China officially unveiled the all-new Wuling Bingo EV, a next-generation model that will...
gmauthority.com
Judge Orders Waste Rock Study For GM’s Thacker Pass Lithium Mine Project
As previously reported by GM Authority, GM signed a joint investment agreement with Lithium Americas to mine the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada for lithium. Now, a U.S. judge is ordering regulators to determine if Lithium Americas has the right to dump waste products at the site of the mine.
gmauthority.com
GM Seeking Stake In Vale’s Base Metals Unit
As previously reported by GM Authority back in November 2022, General Motors signed an agreement with Vale Canada Limited, a Canadian mining subsidiary of Vale S.A., to provide a continuous supply of nickel sulfate for Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor production. Now, the Detroit-based automaker is looking to purchase a share in Vale’s new base metals unit.
gmauthority.com
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Unveiled As BrightDrop Zevo Rival
Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, an electrified version of the Sprinter cargo van lineup. Set to launch in the United States sometime during the second half of 2023 – and in Europe sometime towards the end of 2023 – this all-electric cargo van will serve as a direct rival to the BrightDrop Zevo 600 and BrightDrop Zevo 400.
gmauthority.com
Take A Tour Of The Corvette Bowling Green Assembly Plant: Video
Since 1981, the GM Bowling Green plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky has served as the exclusive producer of the Chevy Corvette, an honor that continues today with the latest mid-engine C8 Corvette. Now, we’re taking a tour of the facility and gaining insight into the production process courtesy of the following 42-minute video.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss Teased In GM, Netflix Super Bowl Ad (Video)
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to launch soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to debut in Spring 2023, while the range-topping RST First Edition trim will follow later in Fall 2023. Although more Silverado EV variants will follow, GM has been tight-lipped about any major details. Now, the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss has just been teased in a recent GM / Netflix promotion.
Not 1 Kia SUV Model Made This List of 5 Best Midsize SUVs
With Kia on the rise, it might surprise you learn that one expert left this brand off its top five best midsize SUV list. The post Not 1 Kia SUV Model Made This List of 5 Best Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GlobalFoundries To Supply GM With U.S. Manufactured Semiconductor Chips
GM has announced a new strategic, long-term agreement with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries (GF) establishing a dedicated capacity corridor exclusive to GM, with GF manufacturing for GM’s key chip suppliers. The move supports GM’s move to reduce the number of unique microchips needed to produce its various vehicle model lines....
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Hits The Street On Vossen S21-02 Wheels: Video
With its widebody proportions and boisterous aero treatment, the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 looks every inch the supercar that it is. Now, however, we’re getting a taste of what this machine looks like with a dash of aftermarket customization, courtesy of new Vossen S21-02 wheels. Vossen is well-established...
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Wins J.D. Power 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award
The Buick Envision won the 2023 Canada ALG Residual Value Award from automotive research firm J.D. Power, achieving top place in the Compact Utility segment. J.D. Power’s official residual value division, ALG, gives the annual Award to vehicles likely to hold the biggest percentage of original MSRP over a period of several years. The research firm picks mass-market vehicles projected to hold the most value over four years, or three years for premium vehicles, using a broad set of criteria.
gmauthority.com
U.S. Treasury Secretary Visits GM Ultium Cells Spring Hill Battery Plant
The GM and LG Energy Solution joint venture Ultium Cells Spring Hill plant, currently under construction in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is being visited today by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The visit is part of a week-long travel itinerary by Yellen and other officials to promote electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and green energy.
HARMAN and proteanTecs Collaborate to Advance Predictive and Preventive Maintenance for Automotive Electronics
HAIFA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and HARMAN, an automotive technology company and subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on designing consumer experiences at automotive grade, have collaborated to advance a new approach to predictive and preventive maintenance of vehicle electronics. The HARMAN and proteanTecs solution combines over-the-air (OTA) technology, deep data analytics and advanced device health monitoring to notify, predict and prevent malfunctions in the entire fleet. The details and use cases of this integrated solution are available in a new white paper, detailing the companies’ joint cloud and onboard applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005240/en/ HARMAN and proteanTecs collaborate to advance predictive and preventive maintenance for automotive electronics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
gmauthority.com
GM And Ford Take Different Approaches To Enter F1 Championship
Ford has announced plans to return to the Formula 1 World Championship two decades after exiting the race series. The announcement follows news of Cadillac’s new bid to join the series in partnership with Andretti Global, however, the way in which Ford is approaching F1 is completely different from that of Cadillac and GM.
gmauthority.com
GM Files Patent For Length-Extending Pickup Truck Box
GM has filed a patent application for a dynamically adjustable box design for a pickup truck. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2023/0024934 A1 with the United States Parent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 26th, 2023. The patent was originally filed on July 26th, 2021, and lists Anthony Bernal from Farmington Hill, Michigan, and Orlando Espana from Windsor, California as the inventors.
insideevs.com
E-Mobility Firm Zinc Presents The Venture E-Scooter In The U.K.
Electric scooters are a fun and practical way to get around the city. However, they have one major drawback—you have to stay standing for the whole duration of the trip. Sure, there are e-bikes, but they tend to be much bigger, heavier, and more expensive. Oh, let's not forget the fact that you need to pedal.
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Gets 5G Network Connectivity
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV will be the first GM vehicle in North America to feature 5G network connectivity, GM Authority has learned. This 5G capability will be standard on all trims of the Lyriq. GM announced its 5G plans for 2024 on August 19th, 2021, after two years of...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Stingray Gets Expanded Visible Carbon Fiber Door Intake Trim Availability
As first reported by GM Authority last November, the 2023 Corvette Stingray was made available with the Visible Carbon Fiber door intake trim after being delayed throughout the 2022 model year. Previously, this appearance option was only available on select trims of the 2023 C8 Stingray, but now, availability has been expanded to all trim levels.
Comments / 0