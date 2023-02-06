Read full article on original website
Rural Metro implementing extra training to expand services on House Mountain
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it is implementing new tools and staff are undergoing new training so the organization can expand its options when responding to 911 calls on House Mountain. The mountain is about 2,000 feet tall, and its steep elevation can make responding to calls difficult.
KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
Some Knox Co. parents advocate for more therapists in classrooms to help students with autism
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of students with autism attend schools across Knox County. A group of parents is pushing the district to include more therapists in classrooms to work with those students. So far, those parents say the district has refused. Sandy Bush is a mother of two and...
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
Sevierville plant fined $13K after 2022 blast, fire
The state is fining a Sevierville firm a total of $13,100 for safety lapses tied to an explosion at its plant in July. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed the fines Jan. 10 for Johnson Matthey Catalysts, records state. The company said in a statement: “We are aware...
Prescribed fire planned in Cocke County near Hot Springs, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prescribed fire is planned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wolf Creek Fields in Cocke County, according to the USDA. The project area is located approximately 7.0 miles southeast of Del Rio and 6.2 miles southwest of Hot Springs, North Carolina. The fire will burn approximately 51 acres, the USDA said.
'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
Prescribed burns planned in Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Staff with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they are planning to conduct burn operations in around 925 acres of fields in the Cades Cove area starting Feb. 13, according to a release from GSMNP. They said the burns are expected to start Feb. 13...
Rural Metro releases app to help customers contact fire department, commend firefighters and more
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro released an app to better connect with customers and help make sure they had information about their fire department. The app is called "Rural Metro Fire — Knox Co. TN" and is available on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. Customers can download it to find news about the fire department, learn about smoke detectors, find tips to prevent fires and peruse monthly information about calls crews respond to.
LCSO, TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City fires
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Arson Investigations Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information regarding two large barn fires, LCSO said. The fires happened on Hotchkiss Valley Road East in Lenoir City around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
Knox County plans to open a mental health court by late summer
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail. "We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
East Tennesseans head to Turkey-Syria border to provide relief after earthquake killed thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Search and rescue efforts continue at the Turkey-Syria border. Officials report more than 11,000 people have died from a recent 7.8 earthquake. Here in East Tennessee, people have stepped up to help. Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, began an online fundraiser Monday. Since...
Bill to give around 76 acres of land back to Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passes House
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A bill that would give land located in Monroe County back to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians passed the U.S. House on Tuesday, according to a release from Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R - Tenn.). The release said that the bill, HR 548, passed unanimously....
GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past
We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
GSMNP closes Cherokee Orchard Road at Twin Creeks due to downed trees
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said Cherokee Orchard Road is temporarily closed at Twin Creeks due to downed trees. It said Gatlinburg is working on a downed tree near the boundary that may cause a temporary closure. Cherokee Orchard Road is connected...
Amazon 'on track to open' distribution center in Alcoa this year, hiring process to start early summer
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.
Union County remembers fire victims with balloon release and candlelit vigil
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people died in late January in Luttrell due to a house fire. Four of them were children, and one was an adult. Their grandmother, Kelley Aljumaily, identified the children as 15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Cooper-Fortner and 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Cooper-Fortner.
Knox Co. middle schooler installs new bird boxes to help save birds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While other 13-year-olds play video games, Jonah Wood is working on helping birds survive. Over the last couple of years, Wood has been working on a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation Wildlife Preservation Endowment. The grant is allowing him to help his favorite animals and supports Seven Islands State Birding Park.
