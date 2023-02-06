ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

WBIR

KCSO: Three Knox Co. students arrested for threats at two different schools

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A total of three students were arrested for threats to two schools, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office posted on social media. They said on Tuesday, detectives with the KCSO Juvenile Crimes Unit investigated a threat to Halls Middle School. That night, they said two eighth-grade students were arrested for threats of mass violence. Both students were transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sevierville plant fined $13K after 2022 blast, fire

The state is fining a Sevierville firm a total of $13,100 for safety lapses tied to an explosion at its plant in July. The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed the fines Jan. 10 for Johnson Matthey Catalysts, records state. The company said in a statement: “We are aware...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Diverging diamonds' interchange pattern expected to come to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Plans are moving forward for crews to convert two interchanges to diverging diamond interchanges in Knox County. The Department of Transportation plans to build a diverging diamond interchange at the I-75 and Emory Road intersection in North Knox County. TDOT's online timeline shows the project is in the preliminary design phase.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro releases app to help customers contact fire department, commend firefighters and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro released an app to better connect with customers and help make sure they had information about their fire department. The app is called "Rural Metro Fire — Knox Co. TN" and is available on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. Customers can download it to find news about the fire department, learn about smoke detectors, find tips to prevent fires and peruse monthly information about calls crews respond to.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LCSO, TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City fires

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Arson Investigations Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information regarding two large barn fires, LCSO said. The fires happened on Hotchkiss Valley Road East in Lenoir City around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1,...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

Knox County plans to open a mental health court by late summer

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail. "We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

GPD: Body of missing Greene County 16-year-old found in cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A body found in a Greene County cornfield was identified as missing 16-year-old Danielle Owens, the Greeneville Police Department said. Owens was reported missing on Dec. 12, 2022, according to GPD. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Beyond History: Knoxville's Black Experience - Past

We're highlighting stories that played an integral role in the foundation and development of African Americans in East Tennessee. Black History Month is a time for people to honor and focus attention on African Americans who made contributions and sacrifices that helped shape the nation. East Tennessee has many stories...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Amazon 'on track to open' distribution center in Alcoa this year, hiring process to start early summer

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount Partnership said Thursday that they were working with Amazon to start the hiring process for their new Alcoa facility. The 634,000-square-foot building is expected to be a distribution center, located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon delayed the timeline to a June 2023 opening.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. middle schooler installs new bird boxes to help save birds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While other 13-year-olds play video games, Jonah Wood is working on helping birds survive. Over the last couple of years, Wood has been working on a grant from the East Tennessee Foundation Wildlife Preservation Endowment. The grant is allowing him to help his favorite animals and supports Seven Islands State Birding Park.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
