KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail. "We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO