New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
David Draiman Praises Satanic Grammys Performance That ‘Just Set the Bar for Everyone’
While the lack of rock representation in the Grammy broadcast ceremony remains, there was a satanic presence put forth last night, as Sam Smith and Kim Petras summoned up a devilish performance that earned some praise while also making a point from Disturbed frontman David Draiman. The two musicians performed...
Is Another ‘Big 4′ Concert Possible? See What Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Thinks
A few weeks ago, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian stated that another "Big 4" concert (featuring Megadeth, Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer) won’t happen “until 2025,” if at all. Now, ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has weighed in, too, and his outlook isn’t any more hopeful. Last Tuesday (Jan....
45 Years Ago: Judas Priest Further Define Heavy Metal on ‘Stained Class’
In 1978, heavy music was at a critical junction. The bands who lit the hard rock torch in the late ‘60s and kept it burning over the next few years were fading or gone. Deep Purple had broken up. Black Sabbath had just one album left with Ozzy Osbourne; their best days were further and further in their rear view mirror. Even the mighty Led Zeppelin had just one LP left in the tank, and In Through The Out Door hardly compared to what had come before. Meanwhile, disco’s feckless beats and finger-pointing dance moves threatened to overtake rock, and punk rock's "year zero" mentality threatened to make older rock bands -- particularly bands with virtuoso players and singers -- obsolete.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Gary Holt to Begin Work on New Exodus Album After Tour Ends, Has ‘Probably’ A Thousand Riffs
Exodus guitarist Gary Holt was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program, chatting about the band's current tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society as well as the thousand-plus riffs he's piled up over the decades and a rough timeline on when he'll commence work on a new album.
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song
A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
Static-X Announce ‘Project: Regeneration Vol. 2′ Album ft. Final Wayne Static Recordings, Debut Nine Inch Nails ‘Terrible Lie’ Cover
Static-X have just announced the new album Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, which features the final recordings of late frontman Wayne Static. Serving as a teaser for the upcoming record, the group has debuted a music video for their cover of the Nine Inch Nails hit "Terrible Lie. The cover, taken...
Fans React to Linkin Park’s ‘Lost’ Song Featuring Chester Bennington’s Vocals
Linkin Park fans quickly reacted to "Lost" when it emerged Friday (Feb. 10). The new song, a previously unreleased track from Linkin Park's sessions for 2003's Meteora, features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. And much like what the group did to celebrate...
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
Brandi Carlile Wins Best Rock Performance at 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile has won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Performance. The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
AXS Brings Weekly Rock Talk Series ‘Power Hour’ to TV
It's time for rock and metal to be front and center in the TV world again, and AXS TV is calling upon rock industry vets Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1, KLOS-FM), Caity Babs (Sirius XM's Octane) and Josh Bernstein (Revolver Golden Gods, Loudwire) to bring it to you. The three hosts have already made inroads on Twitch with their Danny Wimmer Presents-produced series, POWER HOUR, and they're now taking the rock talk to AXS-TV with an inaugural 10-episode season featuring a who's who of rock and metal.
Limp Bizkit Are Deepfake World Leaders in ‘Out of Style’ Music Video
The members of Limp Bizkit are portrayed as deepfake world leaders in the Fred Durst-led band's new music video for "Out of Style," the opening song on their 2021 comeback album, STILL SUCKS. A deepfake is a synthetic portrayal of a person where an existing image or video of them...
Mick Mars Isn’t Retired From Music, Working on ‘Huge’ + ‘Loud’ New Project
Mick Mars' touring career with Motley Crue may be over, but that doesn't mean the guitarist is retiring from music in general. The rocker apparently has a "huge" and "loud" new project in the works, according to a country rock musician named Cory Marks. Mars and Marks collaborated together in...
Ronnie Radke Starts Twitter War With Anthony Fantano After Negative Falling in Reverse Review
This week, notorious Falling in Reverse figurehead Ronnie Radke started a war of words with notorious music reviewer Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop, the self-proclaimed "Internet's Busiest Music Nerd". It happened after Fantano gave a negative review to Falling in Reverse's new song, "Watch the World Burn," which emerged...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Ozzy Osbourne won his second Grammy of the night, taking home the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9. The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.
When Musicians Call Out Abusive Fans
It’s important to be respectful to others at shows, but when someone in the crowd isn’t keeping to themselves, musicians may call them out during a performance. Woodstock ’99 will always be remembered as a catastrophic and tragic event. Sexual assault was prevalent throughout the festival, as can be seen on many pieces of videotape broadcast across the country. Dexter Holland from the Offspring and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers both brought attention to the issue from onstage, pleading with fans to treat the women in the audience with respect.
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Says ‘Iowa’ Literally Made Papa Roach Drummer’s Face Collapse
Slipknot’s seminal second LP, 2001’s Iowa, usually sparks a wide array of reactions from listeners. That said – and according to DJ/keyboardist Sid Wilson – former Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner surely had one of the most extreme, as his face literally collapsed upon first hearing the record.
10 Best Rappers in Rock Music
As chosen by the New York hip-hop fusion rock act Oxymorrons. 35 Important Rock + Metal Albums Turning 20 in 2023. Two decades later and these rock and metal albums released in 2003 still hold up.
Photos – Rockers at the 2023 Grammy Awards (Robert Trujillo, Turnstile + More)
Here is a look at the rock and metal stars on the red carpet the 2023 Grammy Awards. This is always one of the most fun parts about any awards show and when it comes to rock and metal at the Grammys in particular, it's always a bit of a wild card. Who will play nice, dress dapper and look the part? And who will show up looking like the defiant rebels that populate rock and metal? And which artists will choose to just skip going completely?!
Watch Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More Accept 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards
As previewed by Loudwire last month (Jan. 5), the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards ceremony took place last night (Feb.4) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. Excitingly, the recipients included Nirvana and Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson (as well as Nile Rodgers, Bobby McFerrin, The Supremes, Slick Rick and Ma Rainey).
