Janice Patricia Alvino, 71, of Allenwood, NJ died peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center, Neptune, NJ.

Janice was born in Jersey City and was raised there with three generations of Garreffas. She grew up and attended school in Long Branch, NJ before moving to Allenwood in 1981. She was a registered nurse for five decades, including 24 years as a home care coordinator with the Visiting Nurses of Central Jersey.

Janice truly touched everyone around her with her kindness, patience, and calming smile. She was the heart of her family and lived for her husband, children, and grandchildren. While she loved gardening, as well as cooking and baking for her family at home, she also enjoyed traveling. She took joy in playing pickleball with her husband, and surprising family members with custom quilts that she made by hand. Visiting her granddaughter and having her grandsons for a weekend sleepover were some of her favorite moments. Janice loved life and was always looking for the bright side of every waking moment.

Janice was also close with her community, having been a parishioner of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Janice also ran multiple scholarships in memory of her son, Adam Alvino.

Janice was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Vivian Garreffa, her brother Nicholas Garreffa, and her son Adam N. Alvino. Surviving are her beloved husband of 52 years Vincent J. Alvino; her three sons, Christopher Alvino and his wife Jessica, Brian Alvino, Nicholas Alvino and his wife Elizabeth; her three adored grandchildren, Sophia, Wade, and Grant Alvino. She also leaves her brother John Garreffa, her sister-in-law Madeline Batsis, and her nephew John Banks.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4-8 PM at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 10, 2023, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice’s name to Wall Township Public Schools, Brian Smyth – Business Administrator c/o Adam Alvino Scholarship Fund 1620 18th Avenue Wall, NJ 07719.