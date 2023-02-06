Read full article on original website
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, February 9, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Yellowstone National Park near the Madison Junction by Kenny Jones. Kenny writes: "Mornings in Yellowstone are like no other."
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, February 9, 2023
It’s Thursday, February 9th – and winter is hitting hard again. Wintry conditions have closed the interstate and many highways in the eastern part of the state as of this morning. The Bighorn Basin has been spared the brunt of the storm, but there are travel advisories in place for the rest of the state. But good news – the weather pattern is clearing today, although bitter cold temperatures are returning.
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
Wyoming's forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn't alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest.
Winter Conditions, Crashes Close Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming
Eastbound Interstate 80 from Rawlins to Laramie is now closed due to rolling closure. As of 10:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in six to eight hours. As of 10 a.m., the estimated opening time is in six to eight hours. ORIGINAL STORY:. Winter conditions and crashes have forced...
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
aspenpublicradio.org
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enough
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
oilcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced
Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
kiowacountypress.net
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
Wyoming Mountain Lion Pursuit Season, Tree But Don’t Kill Them
Conflicts with mountain lions don't always have to end with the killing of the cat. Mountain lions can get the hint, to get lost, if they are scared out of the area. Cats don't like to be around conflict. They are actually not looking for it. Senate File 178 has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race
Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year
A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women's division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Kills Effort To Exempt Wyoming From CDC COVID-19 Regs
A bill that would have prevented Wyoming from following World Health Organization and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions died on a close 32-29 vote on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 143 would have stripped...
