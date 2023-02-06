ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Yellowstone National Park near the Madison Junction by Kenny Jones. Kenny writes: "Mornings in Yellowstone are like no other."
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, February 9, 2023

It’s Thursday, February 9th – and winter is hitting hard again. Wintry conditions have closed the interstate and many highways in the eastern part of the state as of this morning. The Bighorn Basin has been spared the brunt of the storm, but there are travel advisories in place for the rest of the state. But good news – the weather pattern is clearing today, although bitter cold temperatures are returning.
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
Wyoming Musher Finishes 2nd In Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog-Sled Race

Anny Malo made history when she crossed the finish line in Driggs, Idaho, on Sunday to secure her fifth consecutive Pedigree Stage Stop Race. No one has done that in the 28-year history of the dog-sled race, not even the famed...
Wyoming House Passes Extension Of Medicaid Postpartum Coverage To 1 Year

A bill extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year in Wyoming passed through the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House voted 34-28 without discussion to support House Bill 4 on its third reading, sending it to...
House Kills Effort To Exempt Wyoming From CDC COVID-19 Regs

A bill that would have prevented Wyoming from following World Health Organization and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions died on a close 32-29 vote on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 143 would have stripped...
