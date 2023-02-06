ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ideastream.org

Could exposure to train derailment chemicals affect your health?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality near East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment on Friday knocked 50 train cars off their track and sparked a fire that sent columns of black smoke skyward. The big concern was the instability of the chemicals in some of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home. Many of the evacuees have dogs and said it was hard finding a place that would allow animals — and not everyone was able to bring their pets with them.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Teachers running donation drive for students affected by evacuations

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine teachers are coming together to make sure their students are taken care of during the evacuation following the train derailment. Abi Miller, Amanda Booth and Laura Spanos are all teachers at the high school. They started collecting monetary donations as well as supplies Tuesday night.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Help available for local farmers affected by evacuation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers with cattle near Friday’s derailment scene are getting a hand — if they need it — to keep their animals safe. A letter was sent to livestock producers Monday evening by staff with the Ohio State Extension office in Canfield. It let them know if their cattle needed to be moved away from the evacuation zone, the county fairgrounds in Canfield and Lisbon were open to them.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Students organizing benefit dinner for East Palestine families

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Hubbard High School students is doing its part to help the people of East Palestine. Six sophomores in the Career and Community Class are organizing a benefit dinner next month. There will be food, raffles and a donation box. Proceeds will go...
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Woman loses $120K in Facebook online scam

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man says his mother was scammed out of $120,000 after talking to a man online. According to a police report, a man going by the name online Wilson Jones initially contact the victim through Facebook Dating, where he began asking that she send him money in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine updates air quality info

EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

