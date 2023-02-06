Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
ideastream.org
Could exposure to train derailment chemicals affect your health?
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality near East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment on Friday knocked 50 train cars off their track and sparked a fire that sent columns of black smoke skyward. The big concern was the instability of the chemicals in some of...
How an inversion layer trapped a plume of toxic chemicals near surface in Ohio
(WGHP) – After a train with cars containing toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Sunday, officials scheduled a controlled release to avoid an explosion. The controlled release created a thick, black plume of smoke that was visible from weather radar on Monday. The plume reached a certain level in the atmosphere and was […]
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
WYTV.com
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home. Many of the evacuees have dogs and said it was hard finding a place that would allow animals — and not everyone was able to bring their pets with them.
WYTV.com
‘Safe for residents to breathe’: Youngstown air quality deemed nonhazardous
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The air quality in Youngstown has been deemed nonhazardous, according to the Mahoning County HAZMAT team and Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley, following the controlled release of the derailed train in East Palestine. According to Finley, the HAZMAT team has been in constant communication with...
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
WYTV.com
Teachers running donation drive for students affected by evacuations
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine teachers are coming together to make sure their students are taken care of during the evacuation following the train derailment. Abi Miller, Amanda Booth and Laura Spanos are all teachers at the high school. They started collecting monetary donations as well as supplies Tuesday night.
WYTV.com
‘Glad to be back’: East Palestine families start returning to homes
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Soon after the announcement that the evacuation order in East Palestine was lifted, we spoke with some people finally able to return to their homes. One of those people was East Palestine Village Council member Douglas Simpson, who is now breathing a sigh of...
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
WYTV.com
Help available for local farmers affected by evacuation
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers with cattle near Friday’s derailment scene are getting a hand — if they need it — to keep their animals safe. A letter was sent to livestock producers Monday evening by staff with the Ohio State Extension office in Canfield. It let them know if their cattle needed to be moved away from the evacuation zone, the county fairgrounds in Canfield and Lisbon were open to them.
Local groups offering helping hands for animals displaced by train derailment
More people are being forced out of East Palestine as the situation worsens. As many pet owners are now scrambling to figure out where to bring their pets, two local farms in Ohio are helping out.
WFMJ.com
Farm owner concerned about contamination of well and nearby creek
Leslie Run Creek gently babbles its way south out of East Palestine into nearby Negley, eventually into the Ohio River. "You jump on a kayak and there's a bald eagle, they'll follow you down through there," says Russell Murphy, who lives less than a mile away. Murphy knows it well.
WYTV.com
Students organizing benefit dinner for East Palestine families
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Hubbard High School students is doing its part to help the people of East Palestine. Six sophomores in the Career and Community Class are organizing a benefit dinner next month. There will be food, raffles and a donation box. Proceeds will go...
Vinyl Chloride: How dangerous is it?
Four of the train cars involved in the East Palestine train derailment were carrying a chemical called vinyl chloride.
WYTV.com
WFMJ.com
East Palestine updates air quality info
EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
wtae.com
Firefighters step back as flammable chemical fire continues to burn
A state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania border continues tonight after a train derailment, resulting in a large fire. Officials now report hazardous material was on board.
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
