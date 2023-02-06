ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA

A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s jail records.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.   The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.   The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in Los Angeles County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m. The vehicle was taken from […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one injured

SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Vehicle Involved in Crash in Westlake Area

A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the Westlake area Wednesday. The collision was reported about 7:35 a.m. at Beverly Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One person was injured in the crash, police said. The...
KTLA

Man killed in Compton shooting, authorities investigating

Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified. Details were limited. […]
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio

Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles

A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and the other person was taken...
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Castaic

A person was killed on state Route 126 in Castaic Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 3:56 a.m. to state Route 126 and Wolcott Way where they learned a white Honda Civic crashed into the back of a trailer, said a CHP spokeswoman. The victim was pronounced dead...
CASTAIC, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

