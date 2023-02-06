Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s jail records.
38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
Man found shot to death in Los Angeles County
Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m. The vehicle was taken from […]
Car-to-car gunfight in Compton ends in crash, 1 dead in South Los Angeles
A moving gun battle in the Compton area ended in a car crash and one person dead, authorities say.
LA area shooting leaves one injured
SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
LAPD Vehicle Involved in Crash in Westlake Area
A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the Westlake area Wednesday. The collision was reported about 7:35 a.m. at Beverly Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One person was injured in the crash, police said. The...
Man killed in Compton shooting, authorities investigating
Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified. Details were limited. […]
Man fatally shot in South L.A.
A shooting in the south Los Angeles area today left one person dead another hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Mother mourned after fatal high-speed collision involving Corvette
A community is mourning after a high-speed crash killed a beloved mother and grandmother in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Kathy Chavez, 45, a mother of four and a grandmother of one. Police say Chavez was on her way to work at the Castaic post office when a speeding […]
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
Two Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and the other person was taken...
4 people, including LAPD officer, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Westlake District
Four people were transported to a hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving an LAPD cruiser at an intersection in the Westlake District, authorities said.
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)
A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Castaic
A person was killed on state Route 126 in Castaic Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 3:56 a.m. to state Route 126 and Wolcott Way where they learned a white Honda Civic crashed into the back of a trailer, said a CHP spokeswoman. The victim was pronounced dead...
Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
