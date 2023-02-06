Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s jail records.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area
A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
mynewsla.com
OC Investigators Working to Determine Cause of Death of Lake Forest Couple
Orange County sheriff’s investigators were working Wednesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of an elderly couple found in a Lake Forest home. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 22000 block of Bywater Road, Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle said.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Seek the Public’s Help in Finding At-Risk Diabetic Woman
Riverside police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a developmentally disabled 19-year-old woman who needs daily medication for her Type 1 diabetes. Jalaia White has been missing for the past several days after leaving the Riverside County Crisis Center on County Farm Road and Harrison Street, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and the other person was taken...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Vehicle Involved in Crash in Westlake Area
A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in the Westlake area Wednesday. The collision was reported about 7:35 a.m. at Beverly Boulevard and Alvarado Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One person was injured in the crash, police said. The...
mynewsla.com
Missing Woman and Daughter Being Sought
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”. Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Hurt in SUV Crash at Hospital Parking Structure in Orange
A woman was injured Wednesday when her Toyota SUV crashed at a hospital parking structure in Orange. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage for Children’s Health of Orange County at 1201 W. La Veta Ave., according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman With Down Syndrome Reported Missing From Glendale Residence
Glendale police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a woman with Down syndrome who went missing from her family’s home. Ara Ilusorio, 24, was last seen early Wednesday at the residence near Rock Glen and Lincoln avenues, the Glendale Police Department reported. “Ara has Down syndrome and...
mynewsla.com
Defense Attorney: Accused Killer of Girlfriend in Anaheim Had PTSD
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and “blacked out” when he stabbed his girlfriend to death moments after she told him she might be pregnant with another man’s child, a defense attorney told jurors Tuesday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with...
