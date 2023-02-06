ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Friday following...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio

Authorities Thursday identified a 47-year-old pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle on eastbound Interstate 10 near Indio. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as Bobby Canales of Indio. Officers were called at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where they found...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash

An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges

A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10

Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
claremont-courier.com

Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place

On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
POMONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

12-year-old accused of sending threatening video to local students; Three firearms found at his residence

Editor's note: We have corrected the term lockdown to lockout. Police said the school was on lockdown, however, school officials said the correct term is lockout as the incident happened outside of campus A 12-year-old and an adult were arrested after the child made a video of himself armed with guns to students at a The post 12-year-old accused of sending threatening video to local students; Three firearms found at his residence appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine

On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA

A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s jail records.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar

A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
WILDOMAR, CA

