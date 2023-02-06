Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting Moreno Valley Girl Multiple Times
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash Near Indio
mynewsla.com
Off-Duty OC Deputy Dies in Elsinore Crash
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred about 5:15 a.m. in the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road, near Canyon Hills Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency...
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
vvng.com
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville woman is facing the charge of felony DUI after a crash claimed the life of a man who was changing his tire on the Interstate 15 freeway. The victim was identified as Miguel Hernandez Valadez, 38, of Long Beach. The fatal crash happened...
claremont-courier.com
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old at Montclair Place
On Saturday, Montclair Police arrested a 17-year-old Pomona resident in the shooting death of another teen last Thursday at Montclair Place shopping mall. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an alleged altercation in the mall’s northeast parking lot, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, after a group of youths “exchanged words” inside the mall.
12-year-old accused of sending threatening video to local students; Three firearms found at his residence
Editor's note: We have corrected the term lockdown to lockout. Police said the school was on lockdown, however, school officials said the correct term is lockout as the incident happened outside of campus A 12-year-old and an adult were arrested after the child made a video of himself armed with guns to students at a The post 12-year-old accused of sending threatening video to local students; Three firearms found at his residence appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana man arrested while hiding at a hotel in Irvine
On Sunday, the Irvine Police Department had no reservations about arresting Clayton Shamel, 31, of Santa Ana, for outstanding warrants at a hotel in the east part of Irvine. When Shamel realized the police were looking for him, he tried to hide from them by chilling behind an ice machine.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Longtime Girlfriend in South LA
A 38-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a longtime girlfriend with whom he shared two children in South Los Angeles. Richard Lara was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to sheriff’s jail records.
z1077fm.com
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
Fontana Herald News
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
