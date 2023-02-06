ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Yellowstone National Park near the Madison Junction by Kenny Jones. Kenny writes: "Mornings in Yellowstone are like no other.".
cowboystatedaily.com

Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill

House Bill 95, titled the "Working Animal Protection Act," would have made it so local boards and governments couldn't enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. "This isn't just about protecting rodeo, it's about...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID

The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
Wake Up Wyoming

Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC

THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
kiowacountypress.net

Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk

(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
cowboystatedaily.com

House Kills Effort To Exempt Wyoming From CDC COVID-19 Regs

A bill that would have prevented Wyoming from following World Health Organization and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions died on a close 32-29 vote on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 143 would have stripped...
cowboystatedaily.com

Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, February 9, 2023

It’s Thursday, February 9th – and winter is hitting hard again. Wintry conditions have closed the interstate and many highways in the eastern part of the state as of this morning. The Bighorn Basin has been spared the brunt of the storm, but there are travel advisories in place for the rest of the state. But good news – the weather pattern is clearing today, although bitter cold temperatures are returning.
county17.com

Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee

CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
cowboystatedaily.com

Drones A Very Real Threat To Power Substations And Other Critical Infrastructure

The arrests this week of two people, one a neo-Nazi leader, on suspicion of conspiracy to attack substations around Baltimore is another warning that electrical infrastructure in the United States is vulnerable to attacks. The attacks weren't carried out, but many...
