Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, February 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Yellowstone National Park near the Madison Junction by Kenny Jones. Kenny writes: “Mornings in Yellowstone are like no other.”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
cowboystatedaily.com
Uh-Oh, Although Pine Beetle Threat Has Subsided, Two More Insects Could Wreak Havoc On Wyo Trees
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s forests were hit in the 2010s with an epidemic of the mountain pine beetle, which left vast swaths of dead trees. Wyoming wasn’t alone. Throughout the Pacific Northwest, the beetle took out around 45 million acres of pine forest....
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
cowboystatedaily.com
Local Control Sways Close Vote To Kill Wyoming Rodeo Ban Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. House Bill 95, titled the “Working Animal Protection Act,” would have made it so local boards and governments couldn’t enact bans on rodeos and other activities that feature working animals. “This isn’t just about protecting rodeo, it’s about...
aspenpublicradio.org
Amid showdown over Colorado River cuts, a Flaming Gorge fishing guide hopes the 'leftovers' are enough
A grinning fisherman often needs two hands to hold a massive lake trout on a sunny day at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, which straddles the Wyoming-Utah border. Jim Williams has been a guide here for more than 30 years, and said some of the best trophy fish in the Rockies call these waters home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
Platte Hemp Company Meet with Wyoming Law Enforcement to Explain Delta-8 THC
THC in Wyoming has been a hot-button issue for years, especially when neighboring states such as Colorado and Montana have made THC possession and consumption legal. Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Company, has been working overtime trying to get signatures for a petition that would put the decriminalization of marijuana, as well as the legalization of medical marijuana in Wyoming, on the 2024 ballot.
cowboystatedaily.com
Conservative Think Tank Sends Wyoming Teachers Textbook Challenging ‘Climate Crisis’ Narrative
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Heartland Institute, a conservative and Libertarian think tank, began sending out copies of a new textbook on climate change issues this week to teachers across the country, including Wyoming. The textbook attempts to show that the science on extreme weather...
Which Wyoming Towns Are The Best To Live In On A Tight Budget?
Living in Wyoming is the most free you can feel in the United States. Wide open country with a small population. The air is as clear and fresh in the Cowboy State than you'll find anywhere. It's not going to make some happy, but experts predict that Wyoming's population could...
kiowacountypress.net
Falling Lake Powell water levels put Wyoming hydro power at risk
(Wyoming News Service) Part of the deal Wyoming struck for sending its water down the Colorado River was that state residents would be able to tap electricity generated at Glen Canyon Dam. But that arrangement is becoming less tenable as water levels at Lake Powell required for hydro-power production continue to drop.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Kills Effort To Exempt Wyoming From CDC COVID-19 Regs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would have prevented Wyoming from following World Health Organization and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 restrictions died on a close 32-29 vote on the House floor Wednesday afternoon. House Bill 143 would have stripped...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women’s division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
Banner Wyoming Medical Center is Wyoming’s Only Level II Trauma Center
Banner Wyoming Medical Center recently announced that they have been verified as the only Level II Trauma Center in the state. That's according to a press release from the hospital, which stated that, as the largest hospital in Wyoming, the American College of Surgeons designated Banner WMC as that only Level II Trauma Center in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don Day Wyoming Weather Forecast: Thursday, February 9, 2023
It’s Thursday, February 9th – and winter is hitting hard again. Wintry conditions have closed the interstate and many highways in the eastern part of the state as of this morning. The Bighorn Basin has been spared the brunt of the storm, but there are travel advisories in place for the rest of the state. But good news – the weather pattern is clearing today, although bitter cold temperatures are returning.
county17.com
Wyoming House effort to stay on Mountain Standard Time dies in committee
CASPER, Wyo. — Time and again, another effort this year by state lawmakers to get Wyoming on one set time has failed in the state House. This year’s bill, HB0246, was sponsored by Rep. Pepper Ottman (R), and on Tuesday, Feb. 7, it met the same fate as HB0071 in 2021. Both bills sought to end the annual “spring forward” and “fall back” switch between Mountain Standard Time and Mountain Daylight Time by making Mountain Standard Time the state’s sole time. HB0071 fell on the House Floor in March 2021. HB0246 died in committee on Tuesday.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Food for Thought Project raising 40,000 meals for local children for Spring Break
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Food for Thought Project is hosting the City Wide Food Drive, which starts Feb. 17 and continues through March 17, to raise 40,000 meals for local children during Spring Break. The City Wide Food Drive is an opportunity for businesses and residents to help more...
[PODCAST] Governor Mark Gordon Chats About Economy, Cannabis, and Culture Wars in Wyoming
Governor Mark Gordon stopped by the Townsquare Media building in Casper to talk on the Report to Wyoming podcast. We chat about many things. We first address that he is a girl dad, and his advice to all you other girl dads out there is this: "Listen a lot." "Every...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drones A Very Real Threat To Power Substations And Other Critical Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The arrests this week of two people, one a neo-Nazi leader, on suspicion of conspiracy to attack substations around Baltimore is another warning that electrical infrastructure in the United States is vulnerable to attacks. The attacks weren’t carried out, but many...
