Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Homelessness in Roanoke: The Dark SideCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Valentine's Day love story that enduresCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Local nonprofit asking City of Roanoke to take over two historic cemeteries
ROANOKE, Va. – As a local nonprofit prepares to dissolve, it’s requesting that the City of Roanoke preserve two area cemeteries filled with centuries of history, according to a press release. The FV Cemetery Company’s Board of Directors said its members are aging and their health is deteriorating,...
WDBJ7.com
Life Empowerment Ministries works to make a difference in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pastor Karen Walker and Life Empowerment Ministries want to make a difference in the Roanoke community. Walker was joined by residents, Mayor Sherman Lea and Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd to start the conversation Wednesday night. “We have too many people, too many ministries, we have...
WDBJ7.com
Salem VA Homeless Program houses 125 veterans in 2022
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has made it a priority to house homeless veterans. In Salem, the VA is tackling that challenge and exceeding expectations. “It means a lot. I can honestly say not only being a coordinator of this program, I...
WDBJ7.com
Barrow Center becomes first therapeutic childcare center to open in southern Virginia
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Barrow Center is officially open in Henry County, making it the first therapeutic childcare center in Southern Virginia and only the third in the state. The Barrow Center opened its doors Monday at Freedom Baptist Church. Sierra Barrow started the special needs daycare after...
Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’
The Floyd County Republican says Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears "refused to shake my hand and yelled something . . before leaving and slamming my door." The post Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’ appeared first on Cardinal News.
WDBJ7.com
Community groups are coming together after a string of recent shootings in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community leaders are asking residents for help and solutions after the city’s recent shootings. Groups like RESET are going to the neighborhoods where shootings happen and asking residents what can be done to make them feel safer. One of the group’s members explained how RESET will walk up to houses, knock on doors and try to rebuild relationships hurt by gun violence.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County School Board ramping up search for superintendent
FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - The search for a new superintendent is ramping up, as the current superintendent will retire at the end of the school year. The Franklin County School Board conducted a survey for public input about what they wanted in the next superintendent. “They lead our division....
Smith Mountain Eagle
School board member representing Moneta and Huddleston arrested
Bedford County School Board member Matthew Preston Holbrook, who represents District 2, which includes Moneta and Huddleston, was arrested Monday with the charge of “simple assault, assault and battery,”. According to inmate records, Holbrook, 40, of Bedford was booked at 1:01 p.m. Monday and then released on an unsecured...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
WDBJ7.com
Huddleston brush fire now more than 50 percent contained
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia’s Department of Forestry says they are now the lead agency on the scene, taking over from multiple Bedford fire department personnel. They say the brush fire spans at least 100 acres but is now more than 50 percent contained as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will remain overnight until they determine the area is contained. No structures or people were threatened.
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
WDBJ7.com
New course designed for caregivers on digital wellness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home has had many conversations about keeping our teens safe on the internet, and the importance of our teens’ mental health. Britney Conrad from Lobo Learning and Nancy Hans from Partnership for Community Wellness join us to talk about a new e-learning course designed specifically for caregivers of elementary school-aged children.
WSLS
Water service restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Water service has been restored at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County, according to Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools. ORIGINAL STORY. Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man highlights Gainsboro’s past to inspire its future
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Black history is rich and unique. And for one Roanoke man, it’s also personal. That’s why he’s taking a unique approach to preserve it. If you drive past the Gainsboro neighborhood on a fair weather day, you might catch Jordan...
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief addresses recent string of shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – A trend not new to the Star City: gun violence. Despite millions of dollars in funding and countless new prevention programs, it’s still a problem we hear about constantly. 10 News spoke with Roanoke Chief of Police Sam Roman to ask about what’s being done...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
wfxrtv.com
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
pcpatriot.com
More on two-way traffic in Downtown Pulaski
Effective Monday, February 13, 2023, the traffic lights that have been flashing at the intersection of West Main and Washington and West Main and Jefferson will be bagged. Four-way stop signs have been at these locations for several weeks and motorists should stop at these intersections even while Main Street is closed.
WDBJ7.com
February is a good month to take care of home safety tasks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is as good a month as any to tackle some tasks to keep our families safe and help protect the longevity of our homes. Construction professional Rob Leonard stopped by Here @ Home. Some things he suggests taking care of:. Plumbing leaks. ...
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
