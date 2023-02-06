Learn about ice fishing at Grafton Lakes State Park!

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Lakes State Park and Capital District Sportsman Center will be offering a free, informative session on ice fishing on February 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A group of experienced ice-fishing enthusiasts will depart from the beach at Long Pond at 9 a.m.

Anyone interested in participating can join the group at any point in the morning. The anglers will go over all aspects of ice fishing including safety practices, rules, regulations, types of shelters, clothing, and equipment, and more.

No experience or equipment is needed. Participants can either use equipment already set up or receive instructions on how to get set up. It is recommended to bring a lunch, as the group is aiming to fish into the afternoon and stay as long as there is interest.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off Route 2. Please use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event. There is no entrance fee for this event. For more information, contact the park at (518) 279-1155.