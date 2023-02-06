ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, NY

Learn about ice fishing at Grafton Lakes State Park!

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POuV0_0kePQxdH00

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grafton Lakes State Park and Capital District Sportsman Center will be offering a free, informative session on ice fishing on February 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. A group of experienced ice-fishing enthusiasts will depart from the beach at Long Pond at 9 a.m.

Anyone interested in participating can join the group at any point in the morning. The anglers will go over all aspects of ice fishing including safety practices, rules, regulations, types of shelters, clothing, and equipment, and more.

No experience or equipment is needed. Participants can either use equipment already set up or receive instructions on how to get set up. It is recommended to bring a lunch, as the group is aiming to fish into the afternoon and stay as long as there is interest.

Grafton Lakes State Park is located off Route 2. Please use the park’s main entrance on Grafton Lakes State Park Way for this event. There is no entrance fee for this event. For more information, contact the park at (518) 279-1155.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schenectadygov.com

Frozen Mohawk River temporarily halts search for missing Schenectady girl

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — Schenectady Police efforts to search the Mohawk River in an attempt to recover missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey have been temporarily halted due to the frozen condition of the river. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, noted on Wednesday that the department has not conducted dive searches of the river this week in conjunction with state police due to ice, but added that the river search could resume next week if temperatures remain high and the ice dissipates.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Freihofer’s Run for Women announces 2023 training program

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freihofer’s Run for Women is kicking off their training program ahead of the 45th annual event. The training challenge is in it’s 13th year and will feature a collaboration with the Capital District YMCA. Training classes will be available three days a week at multiple locations and offer different levels of […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy