San Diego, CA

CBS 8

San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Health care workers unionize at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

San Diego’s only East County hospital has voted to unionize an additional 1,458 health care workers. The new union under SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West covers a variety of positions including certified nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and respiratory therapists. Registered nurses are already represented by a separate union. "I'm walking...
CBS 8

Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Cyber attackers have access to more than Sharp Healthcare patients’ information

San Diego’s largest healthcare provider, Sharp, began notifying more than 60,000 patients this week that cyber criminals may have their personal information. Then, how community outcry sank a plan for a cement factory on a Port of San Diego terminal. Plus, long-time Ocean beach resident Jay Kahn, who died in 2022, left the San Diego Foundation a surprise $100 million gift in his estate. How the money is being used to help some small San Diego music nonprofits. Next, choreographerJeremy McQueen is bring his ballet company, The Black Iris Project, to his hometown for the first time. We hear about the two original ballets the company will perform Wednesday at the Balboa Theater. And finally, San Diego State University graduate Lesley Paterson heard her name read as an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay for, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” She discusses the long journey to have her work adapted and ultimately recognized by the academy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
EL CAJON, CA
KPBS

San Diego County supervisors OK resolution advocating youth public transit program

County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to expand a free public transit ridership program for residents ages 18 to 24. The resolution directs the county chief administrative officer, Health and Human Services Agency and Land Use and Environment Group to work with agencies, such as the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to find additional money for ridership expansion.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego City offers grants for retail and restaurants operating outdoors

San Diego businesses with outdoor dining and services can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding to allow them to continue outdoor operations within the public right of way legally, the city announced Wednesday. These businesses must have previously received a Temporary Outdoor Business Operations permit and have applied...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido

“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
ESCONDIDO, CA

