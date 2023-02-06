Read full article on original website
San Diego prepares for Title 42 to expire
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for an influx of migrants as Title 42 is expected to expire. The pandemic-era policy is anticipated to end when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends in May. As one of the country's largest border cities, San Diego is getting ready...
KPBS
San Diego Foundation receives $100 million from estate of Jay Kahn
The San Diego Foundation day received $100 million on Feb. 2, 2023 from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy...
KPBS
Health care workers unionize at Sharp Grossmont Hospital
San Diego’s only East County hospital has voted to unionize an additional 1,458 health care workers. The new union under SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West covers a variety of positions including certified nursing assistants, pharmacy technicians and respiratory therapists. Registered nurses are already represented by a separate union. "I'm walking...
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
KPBS
Cyber attackers have access to more than Sharp Healthcare patients’ information
San Diego’s largest healthcare provider, Sharp, began notifying more than 60,000 patients this week that cyber criminals may have their personal information. Then, how community outcry sank a plan for a cement factory on a Port of San Diego terminal. Plus, long-time Ocean beach resident Jay Kahn, who died in 2022, left the San Diego Foundation a surprise $100 million gift in his estate. How the money is being used to help some small San Diego music nonprofits. Next, choreographerJeremy McQueen is bring his ballet company, The Black Iris Project, to his hometown for the first time. We hear about the two original ballets the company will perform Wednesday at the Balboa Theater. And finally, San Diego State University graduate Lesley Paterson heard her name read as an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay for, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” She discusses the long journey to have her work adapted and ultimately recognized by the academy.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: What the Point-in-Time Count Revealed About North County Homelessness
Last month, 1,600 volunteers took to the streets to count and survey homeless people in each city across San Diego County. In North County, that count comes with its own set of challenges. The homeless population is much more spread out, compared to downtown San Diego, but it is increasingly growing.
KPBS
San Diego County seeks new proposals for janitorial services after allegations of worker abuse by contractor
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to allow requests for new proposals for janitorial services, under a new contracting policy that outlines how workers are to be treated by contract companies. The vote came after NOVA, the company currently contracted for cleaning at some sites including...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions. Councilmember Gonzalez took his oath of office last week, but residents raised concerns at a city meeting Tuesday over his outstanding debt and previous DUI conviction.
Black San Diego County tenant seeks to intervene in discrimination suit
A Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and that his landlord told him, “Your people are always making trouble,” is seeking to directly participate as a party in a lawsuit.
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Workers Claim ‘Huge Win’ in Vote to Unionize
Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa have voted to join SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, union officials announced this weekend. The election took place Wednesday through Friday and covers 1,500 frontline workers at the facility, placing the Sharp Grossmont group among the largest number of workers at a California hospital to go union in a decade.
San Diegans urged to look closely at heart health
Some families around San Diego County are hoping their stories will encourage others to get heart health screenings.
KPBS
San Diego County supervisors OK resolution advocating youth public transit program
County supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to expand a free public transit ridership program for residents ages 18 to 24. The resolution directs the county chief administrative officer, Health and Human Services Agency and Land Use and Environment Group to work with agencies, such as the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to find additional money for ridership expansion.
KPBS
San Diego City offers grants for retail and restaurants operating outdoors
San Diego businesses with outdoor dining and services can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funding to allow them to continue outdoor operations within the public right of way legally, the city announced Wednesday. These businesses must have previously received a Temporary Outdoor Business Operations permit and have applied...
KPBS
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
Food assistance benefits for millions of Californians will soon be slashed
SAN DIEGO — Those emergency allotments from the federal government to the California's CalFresh program will end this month, so that families will see the last boost to their benefits next month. As the federal COVID emergency declaration comes to an end, the additional federal assistance in food stamps...
