By Jordan Valinsky, CNNAMC Theaters is changing the way it charges for seats.America's largest movie chain announced that the prices of a ticket will now be based on seat location, meaning seats in the front will be cheaper while more desirable seats in the middle will now cost more. The ticket pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, will roll out at all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year.Three pricing tiers will soon be offered. For example, the highest-end "Preferred" tier are in the middle of the theaters and will be priced at a "slight...

3 DAYS AGO