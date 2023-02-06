ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

247Sports

Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?

Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Stovall, Tygart Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Infielder Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart have been named to the preseason All-SEC first team. Stovall and Tygart were voted the first-team second baseman and first-team reliever, respectively, by the league’s 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams, along with Florida, LSU and Tennessee, with two first-team honorees.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Slated for 15 Games on ESPN Family of Networks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks will appear on ESPN’s family of networks 15 times during the regular season this spring in addition to having games available on SEC Network+. Back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks will make their 2023 linear...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Open Home Season Against Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team open up their home season at Billingsley Tennis Center this weekend after four straight road matches to begin the spring. The Razorbacks, who are 3-1 this dual season, will face the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 10.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas women No. 2 in national rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The fluctuation of big marks on a weekly basis moved Arkansas into the No. 2 national ranking while Texas reclaimed the No. 1 position. The Razorbacks lead the SEC crew of nine teams among the top 20 in the USTFCCCA national ratings index this week. Behind...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

10 Razorback Games Slated for National Television in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 10 of Arkansas’ regular-season baseball games are slated for national television in 2023. The Razorbacks will play a pair of games on ESPN2, plus six games on SEC Network and two games on ESPNU during the season. The two ESPN2 games come when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a road series at LSU.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 2/7: Wild Cats, Feral Hogs

Good morning. From the track to the hardwood, the Razorbacks are making moves this week. We’ll prep you for tonight’s battle between SEC rivals, and give you some nostalgia as well for your Tuesday morning. One Arkansas: The Arkansas football program and One Arkansas NIL partnered up with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Finish 12th in Spring Opener

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arkansas shot a final round 305 and finished 12th at The Hayt Invitational, played at Sawgrass Country Club (par 72, 6,966 yards). Individually, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira carded an even-par round Tuesday to finish tied for sixth and recorded his first top 10 of the 2022-23 season.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
arkansasrazorbacks.com

How to Listen to Razorback Baseball

Fans looking to listen to Razorback Baseball on the radio this season can tune in for free inside the Razorback app or through one of our radio affiliates. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, follow these steps to find the live audio:. Click the “headphones icon” near the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
beckersasc.com

Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC

C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
FORT SMITH, AR
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas business execs talk home office expansions

Executives with J.B. Hunt Transport, Simmons Foods, Tyson Foods and Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7) spoke about expansion plans at the winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council held at the new Ledger building in downtown Bentonville. Walmart’s new home office campus has been under construction for roughly two years....
BENTONVILLE, AR

