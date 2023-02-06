Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud Crimes
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans Saints
Bananas Foster For a Change of Pace Dessert
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New Orleans
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Stovall, Tygart Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Infielder Peyton Stovall and pitcher Brady Tygart have been named to the preseason All-SEC first team. Stovall and Tygart were voted the first-team second baseman and first-team reliever, respectively, by the league’s 14 head coaches. Arkansas is one of four teams, along with Florida, LSU and Tennessee, with two first-team honorees.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
hogville.net
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
Time for Hogs to 'Put Up or Shut Up' on Nick Smith's Return
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman says he may be back on court in "near future"
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Slated for 15 Games on ESPN Family of Networks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks will appear on ESPN’s family of networks 15 times during the regular season this spring in addition to having games available on SEC Network+. Back-to-back SEC Coach of the Year Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks will make their 2023 linear...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Open Home Season Against Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team open up their home season at Billingsley Tennis Center this weekend after four straight road matches to begin the spring. The Razorbacks, who are 3-1 this dual season, will face the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 10.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas women No. 2 in national rankings
NEW ORLEANS – The fluctuation of big marks on a weekly basis moved Arkansas into the No. 2 national ranking while Texas reclaimed the No. 1 position. The Razorbacks lead the SEC crew of nine teams among the top 20 in the USTFCCCA national ratings index this week. Behind...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Razorback Games Slated for National Television in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 10 of Arkansas’ regular-season baseball games are slated for national television in 2023. The Razorbacks will play a pair of games on ESPN2, plus six games on SEC Network and two games on ESPNU during the season. The two ESPN2 games come when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a road series at LSU.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 2/7: Wild Cats, Feral Hogs
Good morning. From the track to the hardwood, the Razorbacks are making moves this week. We’ll prep you for tonight’s battle between SEC rivals, and give you some nostalgia as well for your Tuesday morning. One Arkansas: The Arkansas football program and One Arkansas NIL partnered up with...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Finish 12th in Spring Opener
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arkansas shot a final round 305 and finished 12th at The Hayt Invitational, played at Sawgrass Country Club (par 72, 6,966 yards). Individually, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira carded an even-par round Tuesday to finish tied for sixth and recorded his first top 10 of the 2022-23 season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas unveils new road red uniforms for Tuesday night's game at Kentucky
Arkansas will take its 4-game SEC winning streak on the road on Tuesday night, heading to Kentucky to take on a Wildcats squad that has won 6-straight SEC matchups. It will be a huge game when it comes to SEC standings, and the Razorbacks are going to bring their best look into the road matchup.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
How to Listen to Razorback Baseball
Fans looking to listen to Razorback Baseball on the radio this season can tune in for free inside the Razorback app or through one of our radio affiliates. Once you’ve downloaded and opened the app, follow these steps to find the live audio:. Click the “headphones icon” near the...
beckersasc.com
Dr. Kris Hanby completes 1st robotic knee replacement at Arkansas ASC
C. Kris Hanby, MD, on Jan. 19 performed the first robot-assisted total knee replacement in northern Arkansas. Dr. Hanby used Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robot at Precision Surgical Center of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, according to a Feb. 4 news release. Robot-assisted joint replacement is offered at the ASC by physicians...
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas business execs talk home office expansions
Executives with J.B. Hunt Transport, Simmons Foods, Tyson Foods and Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7) spoke about expansion plans at the winter meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Council held at the new Ledger building in downtown Bentonville. Walmart’s new home office campus has been under construction for roughly two years....
